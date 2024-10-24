VISURA ATTENDING TCT IN WASHINGTON, D.C. TO SHARE KEY COMMERCIAL MILESTONES AND MEET WITH PARTNERS TO EXPAND ACCESS TO TEECAD

The clear need for real-time, direct visualization to guide transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

intubations continues to drive adoption of Visura's digital camera system, TEECAD, at US heart

centers

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies , Inc., a privately-held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubations, announced today the accomplishment of several key commercial milestones in Q3 driving strong growth of the TEECAD system and the interest of partners. The milestones achieved include:

Presentation of data from four cardiologists at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting;

to the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting; The introduction of new multi-hospital data, sharing the positive outcomes in over 100 patients, including ability to navigate to esophageal outlet in 96.3% of patients and no adverse events;

Record sales in Q3 with a record sales month in September; and

The first TEECAD installation at a Veterans Administration (VA) hospital at Jesse Brown VA in Chicago, IL.

On the heels of this strong business momentum, Visura recently announced the successful completion of a multi-million dollar bridge round of financing to support its expanded commercial activities.

Chad Olinger D.O, Cardiologist at Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute in Minneapolis, MN and Visura's new Medical Director stated, "I've definitely had cases where I thought to myself, 'Why am I pressing and pushing here when I really have no idea where I'm going.' Now that I have TEECAD, it really does give you the confidence that you're not going to be causing any issues. Before we had access to TEECAD, I did stop and ask, 'Why are we doing this without visualization if we are running into any difficulties.'"

To watch Dr. Olinger's full presentation, along with Dr. Sunil Mankad and Dr. Omar Khalique, please view the webinar link here. https://www.visuratechnologies.com/sept2024webinar.

"As an emerging growth company, each commercial milestone is essential to our growth and success and is truly the work of the entire team" stated Christine Horton, Visura's Chief Executive Officer and President. "I could not be more proud of what this small, but mighty group has accomplished. As we work to deliver direct visualization for more efficient and effective TEE intubations, we look forward to working with key strategic partners to accelerate product adoption and bring TEECAD to patients."

Visura will attend the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutic (TCT) Conference next week in Washington DC to meet with partners to discuss the TEECAD System.

About Visura Technologies

Visura is a privately held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. Visura's TEECAD System is the world's first disposable camera designed specifically for real-time visualization during TEE intubation. Compatible with all major TEE adult probes, the TEECAD System connects seamlessly to the probe to provide physicians with images of the esophagus and surrounding structures for more efficient and effective probe placement. Use of TEECAD supports first-pass intubation success and has the potential to reduce costly TEE-related complications. There are over 1.7M TEE procedures performed annually in the U.S. with TEE procedures growing at an annual rate of 10%.1 For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

1 Data on File

