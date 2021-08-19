The First Survivors of Alzheimer's by Dr. Dale Bredesen

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease is a much larger pandemic — according to Apollo Health nearly 100 times as many Americans will die from Alzheimer's as from COVID-19 — and unfortunately there has never been an effective treatment. However, in the new book, The First Survivors of Alzheimer's, seven survivors who have beaten Alzheimer's and are continuing to thrive describe their own journeys, from hopelessness to health. Their stories are remarkable, touching, and sometimes tear-provoking, but ultimately point the way for millions more like them to succeed where before there had been only hopelessness and failure.

How did these seven achieve what others had not? They used a new and completely different approach from the current standard of care: instead of a single, ineffective drug, these survivors were evaluated for the many potential contributors to Alzheimer's — from prediabetes to undiagnosed smoldering infections to exposure to various toxins to dozens of other potential contributors — and then treated with a personalized, precision medicine protocol developed by the book's author. This is the future of Alzheimer's prevention and treatment, one that has been proven in a recent successful clinical trial.