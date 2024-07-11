The First Ultra-deep Well in Bohai Bay Outperforms Target

HONG KONG, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces today that the Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field D1 Well, the first ultra-deep well in Bohai Bay, achieved high yield.

Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. It contains proven oil and gas in place of more than 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 200 million cubic meters of oil. It is the first gas field of such a size in the deep buried hill play offshore China. The Company adopts an "overall planning, phased implementation and pilot first" strategy to develop this field. In 2020, 2023 and 2024, the Company has gradually brought on-stream Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Pilot Area Development Project, Phase I Development Project and 13-2 Block 5 Well Site Development Project. The gas field is currently producing approximately 37,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field D1 Well was drilled to a depth of 6,088 meters. It is the first ultra-deep well of the Company in Bohai Bay, which is producing approximately 6,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Mr. Sun Fujie, Vice President of the Company, said, "The high yield well further confirms the promising potential of offshore deep buried hill plays. The exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the deep plays is expected to accelerate. With the new production, the Company is continuously bolstering its ability to supply clean energy to the Bohai Economic Rim".

