THE FIRST VINFAST VF 8 BATCH ARRIVED AT THE PORT IN CANADA - VINFAST IS READY TO SELL CARS FROM JUNE 2023

*STARTING MSRP C$53,600

ONTARIO, Canada, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced the arrival of the first shipment of 781 VF 8 vehicles to Nanaimo port, British Columbia. The VF 8 is now certified for sale in Canada with first deliveries taking place in June 2023.

The VF 8's battery range has been officially certified by the EPA at 425 kms (264 miles) for the Eco trim, 391 kms (243 miles) for the Plus 300 kW trim and 354 kms (220 miles) for the Plus 260 kW trim.

VinFast VF 8 Arrives in Canada
In Canada, The VF 8 Eco is listed from C$53,600, while the Plus 260 kW has a starting price of C$59,200. The Plus trim also offers an optional power upgrade from 260 kW to 300 kW for an additional C$1,500 per vehicle.

VinFast has officially received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in Canada and, as planned, the first VF 8 vehicles will be delivered to customers from June 2023 onwards.

The first 781 VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrived in Canada as a part of the initial shipment of 1,879 vehicles exported to North America. The vessel left Vietnam on April 16 and 1,098 VF 8s were offloaded in California for the US market on May 12.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America said: "Today VinFast has taken another big step in its mission to foster the global electrification revolution. I believe with VinFast's non-stop efforts together with its serious and methodical business strategy, VinFast will soon gain the trust and support from Canadian customers".

The VF 8 is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and VF Online Packages. These features will be enhanced through over-the-air updates to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

The VF 8 will also be covered by an impressive 10-year/200,000 km limited warranty as well as a 10 year, unlimited km warranty for the high voltage battery. In addition, Mobile Service and 24/7 Roadside Assistance are included during the 10-year warranty period.

About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. VinFast established a United States headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, opened several showrooms and service centers in California, and is developing a site in North Carolina for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ca.

About Vingroup
Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

