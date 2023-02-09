The First Women in Leadership Network to Support Diversity, Equality and Inclusion across the Life Sciences Industry launched in Denmark

New Professional Network for Female Executives and Specialists to Elevate and Promote Female Talents across the Life Sciences industry in Denmark

Supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation

COPPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD), an inspiring and science-centric not-for-profit network for women in senior positions across industry and academia launched in January 2023 to strengthen value creation in the Danish Life Sciences industry, while promoting talent, diversity and inclusiveness. The initiative has received support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, contributing EUR 56,000 over the next three years.

WiLD, co-founded by Lene Gerlach, Partner at life sciences venture capital firm Eir Ventures alongside ten experienced women form the Life Science Industry including Kirsten Drejer, former CEO of Symphogen was originally set up to address gender disparity at the top leadership level in Denmark, the Nordic country with fewest female top executives. Only 20% of executives in the largest Danish companies are women, while only 14% of these companies have a female CEO.

Now, the ambition of WiLD is to create a professional network of female leaders and entrepreneurs in the industry to inspire the next generation of women to strive for senior positions in corporate and academic institutions or becoming entrepreneurs both in Denmark and globally across the Life Sciences industry. Since its inception at the beginning of the year, WiLD now has over 110 members, including 60 C-level executives and other senior leading figures in the industry.

Lene Gerlach, Founder and Chairperson of WiLD said: "The Danish Life Science industry is world class but lacks diversity which is the ultimate goal of WiLD. With this network we will contribute to unlocking the full talent potential in Denmark by promoting female talent and bringing it into play in Life Sciences and in society."

Kirsten Drejer, Symphogen CEO and co-Founder of WiLD, commented: "It has been rewarding seeing how fast WiLD has grown with the continued uptake of very talented, competent and dedicated women from the Life Science industry. The network is instrumental to challenging society and changing the gender disparity at top leadership levels and helping to create a new generation of powerful, influential women in leadership positions."

Ulla Grove Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of Novo Nordisk Pharmatech and WiLD member added: "I wanted to be part of a network in Life Sciences in Denmark where we can support each other in making good business networks and inspire women to take executive leadership positions."

Anne Bloch Thomsen, Board member for Pfizer Denmark and co-Founder of women's health startup, Freya Biosciences added: "The WiLD forum simply provides a great opportunity to network and meet some truly interesting and highly skilled people, who all happen to be women, and it is nice to get inspired and meet female role models and just talk about science and potential mutual projects or ideas."

To find out more and apply to become a member of WiLD, please click here for further details.

In collaboration with the Danish Chamber of Commerce and the Danish Biotech organisation WiLD will host its next networking event on 10th March entitled: "Preparing for the future - disruptive trends that will significantly affect your business" at Børssalen, the old Danish Stock Exchange of Copenhagen.

About Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD)

Women in Life Science Denmark is a non-profit organization based in Denmark, founded by Lene Gerlach and ten other experienced women form the Life Science Industry. The organisation is focused on seeking to increase diversity in professional senior leadership positions in life sciences in Denmark and in the near future the Nordics for the benefit of society and in a professional setting.

The network aims to unfold the full talent potential of women in life sciences by increasing diversity, inclusiveness and increasing visibility of female role models contributing to value creation through professional knowledge sharing and network activities.

The key driver and Initiator of WiLD is Lene Gerlach, PhD who is a Partner at EIR Ventures and the Chairperson of WiLD. Lene is backed by a strong volunteer board of directors including Vice Chairperson Helle Busck Fensvig, Business Angel and Boardperson; Louise Lyhne, CEO of Lyhne Life; Ingelise Saunders, Chairperson of Boost Pharma and ISD Immunotech; Mette Rosenkilde, Professor at the University of Copenhagen and serial entrepreneur; Lone Veng, Board member of Mercy Ships ; Claudia Blomgren-Hansen, Partner at LIFE SCIENCE PLUS Advokater; Pernille Winding Gojkovic, CEO of Høiberg and Hervør Lykke Olsen, Principal at the BioInnovation Institute.

For more information, please visit us at www.womeninlifescience.dk

SOURCE Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD)