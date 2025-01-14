The Fitness, Health and Wellness Community Unite for a Month-Long Initiative to Give Back and 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry'

"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" raises funds and awareness to help end childhood hunger in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Jan. 15th through Feb. 15th, individuals are invited to "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry," a month-long initiative that brings the public and the health and wellness community together to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. All month long, individuals can join fitness and wellness classes offered at no cost by celebrity fitness trainers and influencers and make charitable contributions to No Kid Hungry. Every $1 donated to each participant's "Get Fit" fundraiser for No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 healthy meals for kids.* The full line-up and calendar of events can be found at NoKidHungry.org/GetFitEventCalendar.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign ending childhood hunger in the U.S. by equipping schools and community organizations with the technical assistance, funds and resources they need to connect kids with healthy food. As childhood hunger impacts nearly 14 million children across the U.S., the No Kid Hungry campaign is working to make sure every child has access to three meals a day by supporting nutrition programs like school breakfast, summer meals and advocating for stronger policies like SNAP that help families put food on the table. As devastating fires ravage the Los Angeles region, a disaster of this magnitude will have a ripple effect and of utmost concern is the impact this tragedy will have on kids, families and the greater community. No Kid Hungry is working with community partners to help provide immediate relief for families impacted by the fires, and will continue to monitor needs to support local relief efforts. For more information on how No Kid Hungry is responding, click HERE.

"Our organization was built on the belief that everyone has a strength to share in ending childhood hunger and "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" is a true testament to that," said Carla Warner, Senior Director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Every year, we are so inspired by the health and fitness community and their supporters who bring so much passion and commitment to help ensure all kids have access to the food they need to thrive."

"We feel privileged to be able to work with No Kid Hungry as both a national partner as well as the presenting sponsor of the Get Fit for No Kid Hungry initiative." said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company's director of corporate communications. "Nutrition is our north star, so of course, addressing hunger and food insecurity for children is at the core of the Dole global mission of providing the tools and products to make the world a healthier place for all. Supporting Get Fit was a natural extension of our partnership, banding together with others in the health and wellness industry to get fit and give back, ensuring every child in America has the healthy food they need to develop and flourish in the year ahead!"

Get Fit for No Kid Hungry Participants Include:

Denise Austin , Fitness Icon and Health Expert

Fitness Icon and Health Expert Katie Austin , Fitness Icon and creator of katieaustinapp

Fitness Icon and creator of katieaustinapp Steph Blue , Mommy Wellness and Lifestyle Blogger

Mommy Wellness and Lifestyle Blogger Cealia Brannan , Yoga Teacher

Yoga Teacher Corey Calliet , Celebrity Fitness Trainer

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Casey Cohen , Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life Time

Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life Time Anthony Crouchelli , VP of Talent & Content at Liteboxer, Fitness Expert and Mindset Coach

VP of Talent & Content at Liteboxer, Fitness Expert and Mindset Coach Mandy DiMarzo , Owner of BURN by Mandy

Owner of BURN by Mandy Chef Joel Gamoran , Chef and Founder of Homemade

Chef and Founder of Homemade Jillian Glenn , Creator of Peanut Butter and Jilly, Best Selling Author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Healthy Vegan Breakfast and Lunches

Creator of Peanut Butter and Jilly, Best Selling Author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Healthy Vegan Breakfast and Lunches Amanda Haas, Best-selling Cookbook Author, Instructor and Leading Authority on Healthy Eating

Best-selling Cookbook Author, Instructor and Leading Authority on Healthy Eating Mareya Ibrahim-Jones , Founder, Fitlife Corp and Superfood Sprinkle

Founder, Fitlife Corp and Superfood Sprinkle Kanchan Koya , Founder and cookbook author of Spice Spice Baby and Certified Health Coach

Founder and cookbook author of Spice Spice Baby and Certified Health Coach Maria Margolies, Yoga Teacher, Certified Health Coach, and Collaborator & Founder of Holixtic

Yoga Teacher, Certified Health Coach, and Collaborator & Founder of Holixtic Dalyce Radtke , Online Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer

Online Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer Mariana Sánchez-Williams, Marathoner, Fitness Instructor, RRCA Certified Running Instructor, Creator and Co-Founder of El Método M

Marathoner, Fitness Instructor, RRCA Certified Running Instructor, Creator and Co-Founder of El Método M Ali Shuster, Yoga Teacher and Digital Marketer

Yoga Teacher and Digital Marketer Alex Silver-Fagan, Strength and Yoga Teacher

Strength and Yoga Teacher Jennifer Thompson, 11x World Powerlifting Champion

11x World Powerlifting Champion Jason Williams , Fitness Wellness Instructor

"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" is presented by Dole and supported by Gaiam.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

