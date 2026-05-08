The Flex Seal® Brand Announces New Product: Flex Seal® Power Putty

News provided byThe Flex Seal Family of Products
May 08, 2026, 12:00 ET
SUNRISE, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal® Power Putty is the newest innovation to join the ever-growing Flex Seal Family of Products. This hand-moldable, rubberized sealant putty instantly fills gaps, cracks, and holes. No tools, mixing, or curing required.
"Power Putty gives you all the sealing power of Flex Seal, right in the palm of your hand," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "There's nothing else like it on the market. You can mold it, shape it, and seal almost anything — then peel it off and use it again and again."
About Flex Seal® Power Putty:
- Instantly creates a 100% waterproof, airtight seal
- Works on wet and damp surfaces, even underwater
- Molds and shapes to fit irregular surfaces
- Stays flexible, never dries out
- Won't crack, shrink, or harden
- Removable, repositionable, and reusable
- Grips tight with excellent adhesion
- Works on metal, wood, fiberglass, glass, plastic, PVC, brick, concrete, painted surfaces, and more
- Reduces vibration, rattling, and sound
- Can withstand extreme temperatures
Flex Seal Power Putty is available now at FlexSealProducts.com and Amazon. It will be in major retailers soon.
About the Flex Seal® Family of Products
Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesives, bonding, and sealing.
Media Contact: Lindsay Page Public Relations Manager (954) 282-5400 ext. 158 [email protected]
SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products
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