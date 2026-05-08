The Flex Seal® Brand Announces New Product: Flex Seal® Power Putty

SUNRISE, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal® Power Putty is the newest innovation to join the ever-growing Flex Seal Family of Products. This hand-moldable, rubberized sealant putty instantly fills gaps, cracks, and holes. No tools, mixing, or curing required.

"Power Putty gives you all the sealing power of Flex Seal, right in the palm of your hand," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "There's nothing else like it on the market. You can mold it, shape it, and seal almost anything — then peel it off and use it again and again."

To demonstrate the true sealing power of Flex Seal® Power Putty, we put it through one of our toughest challenges yet. We caused a lotta damage to another boat, taking it all the way to full shish kabob status, and then brought it out on the water to show exactly how Power Putty performs in real conditions. This is a real demonstration of what Power Putty can do when the pressure is on. Speed Speed

About Flex Seal® Power Putty:

Instantly creates a 100% waterproof, airtight seal

Works on wet and damp surfaces, even underwater

Molds and shapes to fit irregular surfaces

Stays flexible, never dries out

Won't crack, shrink, or harden

Removable, repositionable, and reusable

Grips tight with excellent adhesion

Works on metal, wood, fiberglass, glass, plastic, PVC, brick, concrete, painted surfaces, and more

Reduces vibration, rattling, and sound

Can withstand extreme temperatures

Flex Seal Power Putty is available now at FlexSealProducts.com and Amazon. It will be in major retailers soon.

About the Flex Seal® Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesives, bonding, and sealing.

Media Contact: Lindsay Page Public Relations Manager (954) 282-5400 ext. 158 [email protected]

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products