The Florida Times-Union Names Beeline Number One Top Workplace in Jacksonville

Beeline recognized for its culture and leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, has been awarded The Jacksonville Top Workplaces 2023 award by The Florida Times-Union, earning the number one spot in the mid-size category. Beeline also ranked number one in the category of Leadership, recognizing Beeline CEO Doug Leeby.

2023 is the inaugural year for The Jacksonville Top Workplaces award, and only 18 companies from the Jacksonville market were named to the list. Beeline received the award based solely on employee feedback that measured 15 culture drivers, including alignment, connection, and execution, among others.

"Beeline's culture is built upon the genuine notions of collaboration, empowerment, transparency and trust – and it all starts with our incredible leadership team," said Elijah Bradshaw, Global Vice President of Human Resources, Beeline. "Our leaders instill a culture where all opinions and thoughts are valued and respected. This permeates the entire organization and then extends organically to our clients and partners. The result is an encouraging, rewarding, and highly productive working environment."

CEO Doug Leeby often reminds the Beeline team that first and foremost they work for their families. The company is transparent about encouraging work-life balance and empowering workers to take time out of the office to strike that balance. Beeline has fully embraced remote work and not mandated any return to the office, allowing each individual to choose what is most important to them in contemplation of their family life at home.

At the office, Beeline has varying work stations to fit different work styles, ergonomic work spaces, a Zen room, and a games room. The company has also created the opportunity for everyone to participate as an "owner" in the business through an equity appreciation program.

Bradshaw added, "We're honored to be recognized by our own team and would like to thank The Florida Times-Union and Energage for launching this program in the Jacksonville market. Beeline is honored to land any place on the Top Workplaces list, and landing in first makes it even more special."

The Jacksonville Top Workplaces program, the nation's premier employer recognition program, is administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage.

About Beeline:

Beeline powers the future of work with the world's first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility and compliance for the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

