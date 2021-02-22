The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Partners with Havas House to Produce Comprehensive 2021 Official Guide

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) has selected Havas House — the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network — as its publishing partner in order to produce the SOBEWFF® 2021 Official Guide.

"I am excited to know our 20th anniversary Official Guide is in the hands of the team at Havas House, a seasoned and trusted partner," noted Festival founder and director, Lee Brian Schrager.

SOBEWFF®

Widely recognized as one of America's most prestigious gourmet gatherings, SOBEWFF® returns May 20-23, 2021. The Guide provides comprehensive information about the star-studded Festival which showcases the talents of the world's most renowned chefs, culinary personalities and wine and spirit producers.

"It's a privilege for Havas House to partner with one of the most established and renowned culinary festivals in the nation," said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House.

Businesses interested in being a part of the Guide should contact Ewald Fuchs, director of sales, at 786-347-4764 or [email protected].

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®)

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu , for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ingrid Martinez

[email protected]

954-347-8975

SOURCE Havas House

Related Links

https://havashouseinc.com/

