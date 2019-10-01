NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The future of the forestry equipment market looks promising with opportunities in felling, extracting, and on-site equipment. The forestry equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are economic growth and increasing demand for round wood in both construction and infrastructure activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the forestry equipment market, include introduction of TimberMatic navigation and integration of mobile technology in forestry equipment.



The study includes the forestry equipment market size and forecast for the forestry equipment market through 2024, segmented by product type, by power type, and region, as follows:



Forestry Equipment Market by Equipment ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Felling Equipment Chainsaws, harvesters, feller bunchers, and othersExtracting Equipment Forwarders, skidders, and other, including cable yarding systems, farm tractors, and shovel loggersOn-site Processing Equipment Chippers and grinders, delimbers, slashers, and otherSeparately Sold Parts and Attachments Harvesting and other cutting heads; saw chain, guide bars, blades, and teeth; and other parts and attachmentsOther Forestry Equipment Loaders, mulchers, and all other



Forestry Equipment Market by Power Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Oil Power

Gas PowerElectric Power



Forestry Equipment Market by Region ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeSwedenFinlandPolandSpainRussiaAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaIndonesiaSouth KoreaThe Rest of the WorldBrazil



Some of the forestry equipment companies profiled John Deere, Caterpillar, Claas KGaA, Hitachi, Stihl Holding, Ponsse, Husqvarna, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial, and Bell Equipment and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that felling equipment will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase use of cut-to-length harvesting methods relative to tree-length and whole-tree systems.



Oil power, gas power, and electric power forestry equipment are used in this market. Electric power equipment will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it provides significant power for maximum output without increasing emissions.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for woods in home furnishing application.



Some of the features of "Forestry Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Forestry equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Forestry equipment market size by product type, and power segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Forestry equipment market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of forestry equipment in the forestry equipment market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of forestry equipment in the forestry equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the forestry equipment market by product type (felling equipment, extracting equipment, on-site processing equipment, separately sold parts and attachments, and others forestry equipment), by power type (oil power, gas power, and electric power), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this forestry equipment market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this forestry equipment market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this forestry equipment market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the forestry equipment market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the forestry equipment market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this forestry equipment market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing services in this forestry equipment market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the forestry equipment industry?



