"The former founder of TaoBao Open platform (Alibaba) and now founder of Dayou signs with Uttopion a historical contract for the metaverse"

News provided by

Hangzhou DAYOU Space Technology

24 Jul, 2023, 08:02 ET

Mr. Sun Ying (Black Feather), the founder of DAYOU Open Platform, has just signed a historic agreement with the Spanish metaverse Uttopion. This is the first such agreement between China and a European metaverse, allowing brands and creators to have their own spaces in two metaverses   simultaneously, linking China and the whole world. With this agreement, both the Chinese metaverse DAYOU and Uttopion will ofer access to millions of users, making a global impact with brands and all types of interactive content.

MADRID, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou DAYOU Space Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading metaverse open platform. DAYOU's CEO is Black Feather, and the leadership team is predominantly made up of former Alibaba, also participated in the early product construction of Alibaba Taobao, and now DAYOU has been intensively reported by media journalists and is one of the most well-known metaverse companies in China. The Founders of DAYOU have  just sealed an agreement with the Spanish metaverse Uttopion, breaking a barrier to access which existed until this point. With this joint project, brands will be able to access a global audience comprising the West and the Asian giant through the Chinese  platform DAYOU and the Spanish Uttopion.

Continue Reading
Sun Ying Fito Uttopion
Sun Ying Fito Uttopion

Uttopion's  management team has been in negotiation with China for the last three months to come to this agreement. Miguel Ángel Fito, the co-founder of the Spanish metaverse, states that "it has been a real pleasure to deal with them and to kick off a joint project." They are leaders in technological innovation and this agreement will allow us  to  reach  an  audience of millions with a long-standing acceptance of gaming environments." With this deal, both Uttopion and DAYOU are becoming the top option for metaverse, reaching  a massive audience and supplying every type of interactive content. Black Feather says that this agreement is a historic moment: "This is a landmark agreement that demonstrates the collective advantages of the perfect combination of local culture and global marketing in the Metaverse."

This technical cooperation  between Spain and China had many benefits for both parties; Uttopion highlights that "by conducting joint activations, with big brands, we will be able to increase user levels on a global scale", which will result in us becoming global leaders in the sector in respect to competing platforms in the metaverse.

China's groundbreaking agreement with a western metaverse breaks down a barrier to access for millions of players and users,which creates obstacle for other platforms. The Uttopion co-founder  underscores  this  point, highlighting  for  example  that "the  last concert that DAYOU did with a Chinese artist had an audience of 15.5 million exposure. This is a completely unthinkable feat in the metaverse for Decentraland, Sandbox, Spatial or any other platform. "

Contact:
Sandra Delgado
[email protected]
+34 642 00 10 87

Alberto Elvira
[email protected]
+34 606 51 45 04

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160038/Sun_Ying_Fito_Uttopion_1.jpg

SOURCE Hangzhou DAYOU Space Technology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.