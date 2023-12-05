The Fort Rises: Unleashing A 43 Premier Pickleball Court Facility Via Landmark Public-Private Initiative

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale enters a new pickleball era with The Fort – a soon-to-be South Florida destination where people gather to eat, drink, and play pickleball. This innovative public-private partnership with the City of Fort Lauderdale offers world-class pickleball facilities and a blend of social and culinary delights, embodying the South Florida lifestyle.

WELCOME TO THE FORT South Florida’s premier social sports destination. It’s where the thrill of pickleball meets the relaxed South Florida lifestyle. Dive into competitive games, savor made-from-scratch culinary delights, and sip on crafted beverages. Whether you’re here to challenge your limits or to bask in the social scene, it’s the perfect place for sports enthusiasts, foodies, friends, and corporate events alike. Find your place at The Fort!
The Fort features 43 professional pickleball courts and the world’s first dedicated pickleball stadium. The state-of-the-art facility is perfect for both casual and competitive players. Experience open and reserved play, clinics, leagues, tournaments, or simply enjoy watching touring pros train up close. Rain or shine, 14 courts are weatherproof, ensuring uninterrupted play. With an on-site pro shop, locker rooms, and a post-play recovery center, we promise an unparalleled pickleball experience.
Situated within the 93-acre Snyder Park, adjacent to the FLL Airport, The Fort transcends from pickleball hub to lakeside paradise. Central to its allure is The Lakehouse, where you can indulge in made-from-scratch dishes and signature drinks while taking in views of the crystal clear 7-acre lake. The Fort's offerings are vast, including a 4,000 sq ft event center, luxury suites, golf simulators, dart room, volleyball, paddleboard, and game yard with live music catering to everyone from sports fans to food enthusiasts, families to corporate events.

Founded by long-term Fort Lauderdale locals, The Fort is deeply committed to supporting the community and dedicated to making a difference.  From local charities to youth and senior programs, The Fort will host fundraising events and provide pickleball equipment and training to every Fort Lauderdale public school.

Fort Lauderdale's Mayor Dean Trantalis expressed his enthusiasm seeing how this public-private partnership has exceeded expectations. "This collaboration showcases the incredible possibilities that arise when the public and private sectors work together for the benefit of our community, creating more than 100 jobs and making a significant economic impact on our city; aligning perfectly with Fort Lauderdale's commitment to be a world-class live-work-play city."

Co-founders Brad Tuckman and Rich Campillo expressed their excitement, "This partnership with The City of Fort Lauderdale represents a significant moment for South Florida Pickleball. We are honored to represent this incredible city and eagerly anticipate becoming the premier spot to eat, drink, laugh, and play pickleball; creating a space where community and competition coalesce where everyone, regardless of their skill level or background, can feel at home.

"Pickleball is a cultural phenomenon and having the world's first official pickleball stadium is a perfectly timed addition to Greater Fort Lauderdale's portfolio of premier sporting facilities," said Stacy Ritter, president & CEO of Visit Lauderdale. "Way more than a pickleball hub, this innovative recreational facility pairs well with our destination's love of play, entertainment and dining and will surely be a draw for enthusiasts of the sport worldwide."

Groundbreaking for The Fort will commence in the coming weeks, with the grand opening scheduled for 2024.

http://www.playthefort.com  Facebook-Instagram: @playthefort

