The Fossils To Falls Road Trip Is An Eight-stop Itinerary Highlighting Madera County's Best Attractions

"Our visitors have a blast collecting animal trading cards from the most popular attractions along with the Fossils to Falls Road Trip," explains Visit Yosemite | Madera County CEO Rhonda Salisbury. "This year, there are eight cards to collect, and that includes a brand new character, Art E. Fox to represent our vibrant art scene. We are proud to continue the fun times that this contest affords and very excited that (unlike last year) all of the locations will be open and accessible to travelers."

One such location is the Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County. The site is home to one of the most extensive Middle-Pleistocene era excavations in North America. In fact, at the nearby Fairmead landfill, massive mammoth bones and tusks continue to be discovered. After a 12-month closure, the doors to the Fossil Discovery Center are open once again.

Rediscover an ancient landscape on your road trip through the farmlands of California's central valley to the towering trees of the Sierra Nevada and collecting trading cards along the way.

About Visit Yosemite | Madera County

Formed in 1985, Visit Yosemite | Madera County's mission is to draw the millions of visitors of Yosemite National Park to the many businesses and attractions in its gateway. We invite visitors to take a journey from the Fossil Discovery Center to the Madera Wine Trail and onward into the High Sierra. Along the way, discover incredible dining, talented tradespersons, four seasons of water sports at Bass Lake, the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, and mighty adventures right up to the massive Giant Sequoia trees. Madera County is the gateway to so much more.

Contact:

Brooke Smith

559-760-1894

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County

Related Links

http://www.yosemitethisyear.com

