The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Honored in 23rd Annual Digital Health Awards® Spring 2021 Session

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress' (F4CP) podcast has been selected as a winner in the 23rd annual Digital Health Awards® program. This competition—held each spring and fall—recognizes the world's best digital health information resources. The F4CP's "Adjusted Reality" podcast received a Bronze Award in the Digital Health Audio category.

"We were delighted to receive this recognition for the podcast we launched in January," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "Our winning entry was chosen from more than 700 entries judged by a panel of distinguished experts from AARP, American Medical Association, American University, Optum and WebMD, to name a few."

Those involved in the production and design of "Adjusted Reality" are:

Sherry McAllister , DC (host)

, DC (host) Alexis Lignos (marketing director)

(marketing director) Cassie Long (development coordinator)

(development coordinator) Riley Murtagh Media

Foot Levelers

"Adjusted Reality" discusses health and wellness approaches for anyone searching for ways to enhance their quality of life. Dr. McAllister speaks with professional athletes, celebrities, healthcare professionals, wellness experts and influencers about their experiences with living sustainable and healthy lifestyles.

"Adjusted Reality" can be found on several podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. Visit https://adjustedreality.buzzsprout.com/ and subscribe to "Adjusted Reality" to learn more about how you can optimize your health and quality of life.

This is the second time the Digital Health Awards has recognized the F4CP. In Spring 2020, F4CP won a Merit Award for its article series on posture.

The Digital Health Awards are organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with over 29,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

