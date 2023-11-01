THE FOURTH EDITION OF THE 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP U.S.A. IS HERE

FIVE-STAR HOSPITALITY, 1000 MIGLIA-STYLE SPORTING ACTIVITIES, SPECIALIZED TRAINING AND UNIQUE SCENERY FOR THE RED ARROW'S U.S. EVENT

MIDDLEBURG, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is ready for the start of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, the event in the Washington DC area designed to consolidate the 1000 Miglia brand in the United States and prepare foreign crews for the sporting part of the Race held in Italy.

There are two categories of cars: 1000 Miglia Era Car Class and Post 1000 Miglia Era Car Class. The first includes examples and models that participated in the 1000 Miglia speed race as well as those produced in the same timeframe and with historical and sporting value. The second includes Sports, Grand Touring or Super Cars produced since 1958 in their original configuration. Two categories also for crews, Veteran and Novice.

Today's opening day will be dedicated to crew training. On the Summit Point circuit, they will learn the rules of Italian regularity races and test the workings of pressure switches on the track. The best crew in the Time and Average Trials on the circuit and Road book navigation from Summit Point to Middleburg will be awarded the Micro 1000 Miglia trophy.

Tomorrow, November 2, the Coppa USA starts, a three-leg, 500-plus Mile competition that will have the Salamander Resort and the town of Middleburg as its base.

During the first race day, crews will drive through Shenandoah National Park and tackle a series of Time Trials along the roads of Barboursville Vineyards, an enchanting estate in the Virginia countryside. After an Italian-style lunch, the restart to drive the 150 kilometers to the leg finish. On Friday, November 3, the first part of the day will end at the Beverly Equestrian horse training facility and the afternoon will be devoted to the Middleburg Trophy, a 1 vs. 1 challenge in the heart of the small Virginia town.

Saturday, November 4, the closing in Washington, D.C. After lunch at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, the cars will enter the heart of the Capital by skirting the Lincoln Memorial, United States Capitol and White House and parade on Italian soil at the Embassy of Italy in Washington before the last sector of the race to Middleburg.

LLEGA LA CUARTA EDICIÓN DEL 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA

LLEGA LA CUARTA EDICIÓN DEL 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA

Todo está listo para el inicio del 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, el evento en el área Washington DC diseñado para consolidar la marca 1000 Miglia en los...
A QUARTA EDIÇÃO DO 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA CHEGOU

A QUARTA EDIÇÃO DO 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP USA CHEGOU

HOSPITALIDADE CINCO ESTRELAS, ATIVIDADES ESPORTIVAS NO ESTILO 1000 MIGLIA, TREINAMENTO ESPECIALIZADO E AMBIENTE EXCLUSIVO PARA EVENTO DA RED ARROW...
