The Fourth Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit Kicks Off

Speeding Up the Development of Financial Center in Western China

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the Fourth Jiangbeizui Financial Summit was held in Jiangbeizui Central Business District, Chongqing. With the theme of "New Journey, New Duty, New Finance - Speeding Up the Development of Financial Center in Western China", the summit aims to explore new opportunities for Chongqing's development and contribute to building a modern and new Chongqing.

Building the Financial Center in Western China is a crucial mandate to Chongqing from the CPC Central Committee. Jiangbei District focuses on three significant aspects: gathering financial institutions, enhancing financial services, and developing financial talent. The district has financial assets worth over RMB3.5 trillion, making the financial sector a pillar of its economy.

At the opening ceremony, significant outcomes were released, including the "Jiangbei Financial Index" and the CPC-Finance-Chongqing Initiative to Ease the Burden of Businesses and Increase the Well-Being of People. Additionally, activities featuring the 20th-anniversary exhibition of Jiangbei's development and interviews with financial experts were launched on the same day.

The summit was held under the guidance of Xinhua News Agency and the Chongqing Municipal Government. It was co-hosted by multiple organizations, featuring the Publicity Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, the Chongqing Financial Regulatory Bureau, the CPC Chongqing Jiangbei District Committee, the People's Government of Jiangbei District, the Xinhua News Agency Chongqing Branch, and the China Economic Information Service, while co-organized by China Forum for Digital Finance Cooperation.

