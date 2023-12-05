The Franche-Comté Polyclinic & Moon Surgical Showcase the Maestro System's Simplicity and Ease-of-Use

BESANÇON, France and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franche-Comté Polyclinic, part of ELSAN, the leading private hospital group in France, and Moon Surgical, a French-American pioneer in collaborative robotics, today shared their experience using the Maestro System in the treatment of more than 40 patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery.

The surgical team at the Franche-Comté Polyclinic rapidly achieved autonomy with the Maestro System, requiring support from Moon Surgical staff for just six procedures before independently managing setup and operation. This swift transition underscores the user-friendly design of the system.

"The learning curve with robotic-assisted surgery devices today is significant, often mandating multi-day training, case observations, and proctored procedures," said Dr. Mercoli, one of the leading minimally invasive bariatric surgeons in France who practices at the Franche-Comté Polyclinic. "The Maestro System is entirely different; after only a one-hour onsite training, I could use it immediately to enhance my existing laparoscopic technique with more control and stability. Since then, Maestro has become a central part of our surgical practice."

Implementing the new commercial Maestro System benefits not just surgeons but also their assistants, often in dire shortage, who must often hold ergonomically challenging positions for prolonged periods - leading to pain and shortened careers.

"The Maestro System has been a wonderful addition to our operating room," said Dany Scheffer, who assists Dr. Mercoli at the Franche-Comté Polyclinic. "I feel much better at the end of the day because it eliminated my need to hold long uncomfortable positions. My hands are also free to anticipate operative needs and assist the surgeon in a more efficient manner."

Globally, over 20 million patients undergo soft tissue procedures annually. With the Maestro System, Moon Surgical empowers laparoscopy teams in these procedures with the latest technology in robotics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The system is designed to enhance the precision and control of laparoscopic surgery and meet the needs of high-volume surgeons performing procedures such as cholecystectomy and hernia repairs while supporting complex multi-quadrant procedures.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, believes the future of the operating room lies in the hands of the empowered surgeon.

By equipping surgeons with complete control, renewed confidence, and technology adaptable to any situation they encounter, Moon Surgical strives to improve efficiency in operating rooms and provide better surgical care for patients. The minimalistic, co-manipulation Maestro System uses tomorrow's technology to deliver these vital skills to surgeons, today. For more information, visit www.moonsurgical.com

About Franche-Comté Polyclinic

The Franche Comté polyclinic is a private ELSAN establishment whose main activities are surgery, oncology and maternity. Today it has 98 doctors, 150 seats and beds, and accommodates nearly 17,000 stays per year. ELSAN is the leading private healthcare operator in France, with over 150 private hospitals and clinics in its network providing care to 4.2 million patients annually throughout France and Morocco.

News Releases in Similar Topics

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.