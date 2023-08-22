The Franchise Game, the First and Only African-American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show Coming to Metro-Dallas Area This Fall

The Franchise Player

The First and Only Black Franchise Symposium and Trade Show is Coming to Plano, TX, in September 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franchise Game, the U.S.'s first and only African American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, is coming to Plano, Texas, on Friday, September 15, 2023. The event, spearheaded by "The Franchise Player" Tarji Carter and Marketing Maven Dessie Brown, Jr., will take place at Yum! Restaurants International Corporate Campus from 8am-5pm CST. The symposium aims to bring together experts and industry leaders to discuss the secrets to success, challenges, and opportunities in franchising. The theme for this inaugural event is Doing The Work! 

The day will kick off with a message from James Fripp (Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer,

Yum! Brands) and a powerful keynote address from Nicholas Perkins (CEO of Fuddruckers and the first African American to own a National Hamburger Franchise System), followed by an explosive lineup of panel discussions led by franchise subject matter experts including Mike Quinn (Franchisee, Pizza Hut), Tim Williams (Director of Operations, Williams Chicken), Damon Dunn (Franchisee, Dunkin' Brands and Retired NFL Player), Delmas Arthur (Operations Manager, Dunkin' Brands, Starbucks, 5 Guys, McDonald's, and Hardee's), and "The Franchise Player" Tarji Carter.

"With this event, we are looking to attract multi-unit franchisees, owner/operators, potential investors, athletes, entertainers, and franchise brands seeking to attract franchisees that reflect the communities they serve," says Carter, who has worked with some of the world's most delicious restaurant brands, including Cinnabon, Carvel, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin, Wingstop, Edible Arrangements, Fuddruckers, and Bojangles'. "We want to increase franchise ownership and wealth across the African American community by providing education, resources, and opportunities to aspiring franchisees and small business owners – and we can reach this goal by partnering with franchise brands committed to inclusion, equity, and belonging."

Fueled by iconic African American magazine/brand JET, the Franchise Game will consist of sessions from franchisees, lawyers, business development officers, and operation managers. Sessions include A Day in the Life of a Franchisee (where attendees will learn from some of the industry's best multi-unit franchisees), Talk to My Attorney! (where attendees will learn about the legal rights and responsibilities from franchise attorneys), Bag Secured (which is designed to address accessing capital for business), Operational Excellence (which is designed to show attendees how to grow from an Owner-Operator to owning a large enterprise), and How to Get Started and Approved (which is the official guide to franchise ownership).

Before the symposium and trade show, The Franchise Game will also hold a VIP Reception on September 14, 2023, for executives, brands, and select attendees.

To register or for more information, please visit www.thefranchiseplayer.com/events. Early registration is recommended, as space is limited.

For more general information or to schedule interviews or features, please contact Lamont Johnson at [email protected] or via phone at 305.219.2242.

For inquiries about exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dessie Brown, Jr. at [email protected] or at 214.801.7088.

