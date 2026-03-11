Urgency Is a Vulnerability. Tax Season Manufactures It at Scale.

Four Risk Vectors. Every Filer. One Predictable Window. Shadow Sciences Group on the Exposure Landscape You Should Understand This Filing Season.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, tax season compresses millions of Americans into the same behavioral window: urgent deadlines, sensitive documents in motion, and decisions made under time pressure. Released the same week the IRS published its 2026 Dirty Dozen list of tax scams , this advisory from Shadow Sciences Group — a boutique risk advisory firm specializing in exposure intelligence — identifies four of the many behavioral and structural risk vectors that affect all filers during this period, and explains why the psychological conditions of tax season make each of them significantly more dangerous.

The firm's analysis is drawn from its proprietary Exposure Intelligence methodology, which maps the behavioral and structural conditions that create exploitable vulnerability — not merely the technical vectors that most security guidance addresses. Organizations and individuals seeking a confidential assessment of their own exposure landscape can request an introductory consultation at shadowsciences.com/contact .

"Tax season doesn't create new risks. It concentrates existing ones. Deadline pressure changes how people behave — and that behavioral shift is exactly what bad actors are positioned to exploit."

— Kia Hakimi, Partner, Shadow Sciences Group

1. The Social Engineering Window

Tax season is the single highest-volume period for IRS and government impersonation schemes — not because the tactics are new, but because the conditions are optimal. Deadlines compress judgment. Financial complexity produces uncertainty. And a call about your tax return feels plausible in a way it simply would not in July. That seasonal plausibility is the vulnerability.

It is compounded by a dynamic that bad actors understand precisely: most people have a deeply conditioned reluctance to challenge a government authority, particularly the IRS. That reluctance — to push back, to ask questions, to simply hang up — is not a character flaw. It is a predictable human response, and these schemes are engineered around it. The urgency, the official tone, the implied consequences are not incidental features. They are the mechanism.

The IRS will never initiate contact by phone, text, or email to demand immediate payment or personal information. Any such contact — regardless of how credible it appears — should be treated as suspect. Verify independently, and never use contact information provided by the party making the request.

The 2026 IRS Dirty Dozen list adds a material escalation: phone scams now deploy AI-generated voices and spoofed caller identification, making impersonation calls increasingly indistinguishable from legitimate government contact. The verification protocol is therefore more important this year than in any prior tax season — hang up, and call back using a number you already have on file, not one provided by the caller. Sound is no longer reliable evidence of identity.

2. The Document Transmission Risk

A tax return is among the most sensitive documents a person produces in a given year — Social Security numbers, income sources, account details, dependent information, and often a comprehensive map of financial relationships. Yet those documents routinely move through channels that would be considered unacceptable for far less sensitive content.

Email transmission remains common practice despite being fundamentally insecure. Consumer-grade file sharing platforms, lightly secured client portals, and physical mail all represent points where documents can be intercepted, misdirected, or accessed by unintended parties. Secure file transfer portals with multi-factor authentication are the minimum acceptable standard. When a preparer requests documents via standard email, asking for a more secure channel is not only appropriate — it is advisable.

The risk runs in both directions. The 2026 Dirty Dozen specifically identifies spear-phishing attacks targeting tax professionals — emails disguised as client inquiries that deliver malware into the preparer's systems. A filer's exposure does not end when their documents leave their own hands. If the preparer's environment is compromised, every client document in it is compromised. Filers with complex returns should ask their advisors directly about the security posture of the systems handling their files.

The 2026 Dirty Dozen also flags ghost preparers — paid preparers who complete returns but refuse to sign them or provide a Preparer Tax Identification Number. A legitimate preparer is required by law to sign every return and include their PTIN. One who declines leaves the filer legally responsible for whatever errors or fraud the return contains. Before filing, confirm both are present. If either is absent, do not file.

One physical risk that is frequently overlooked: the raised mailbox flag. It is a well-known signal to mail thieves that outgoing documents are ready for collection. A tax return sitting in a residential mailbox with the flag up is a complete financial profile left in plain sight. Paper filers should drop returns at a post office counter or secure USPS collection box — never from home.

3. The Dependent and Family Exposure Layer

Tax returns filed with dependents contain identifying information for every person claimed — names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth. For parents of minor children, this means the most exploitable personal data belonging to individuals with no credit history, no financial monitoring, and no awareness of their own exposure is moving through multiple hands.

Identity theft targeting minors is among the most underreported and slowest-detected forms of financial fraud. Because children have no actively monitored credit files, fraudulent activity can persist for years — often not surfacing until they apply for credit, a student loan, or a first job. Filers with minor dependents should consider placing credit freezes on their children's files at all three major bureaus. It costs nothing, prevents new accounts from being opened in their names, and can be lifted when needed. It is one of the most effective and underutilized protective measures available to any parent.

4. The Digital Footprint Created by Filing

Electronic filing creates a persistent digital record that extends well beyond the tax year. Confirmation emails, acknowledgment receipts, portal login histories, stored documents, and cached credentials all remain accessible long after the return has been accepted. Consumer-grade tax software stores returns in cloud environments whose security standards vary widely and are rarely examined. Shared devices, saved passwords, and browser-cached sessions add access points that persist indefinitely unless actively addressed.

After filing, review where documents are stored, confirm credentials are current and not reused across other platforms, and consider whether records held in tax software should be deleted or moved to a more controlled environment. The filing is a single event. The data it creates is not.

The same discipline that applies to paper applies to digital records: retain for the appropriate period, then destroy securely. The IRS generally recommends a minimum of three years, and up to seven in cases involving specific deductions or unreported income. Once that window has passed, permanent deletion — not moving files to a trash folder — is the standard. Data that no longer needs to be retained no longer needs to be protected. Eliminating it is the most efficient protection available.

A NOTE ON ELEVATED EXPOSURE

The four vectors above affect every filer. For high-visibility individuals — executives, athletes, business owners, public figures, and those who experienced a significant financial event in the prior tax year — the same risks apply at greater consequence. The value of their information makes targeted exploitation more rewarding, and the complexity of their returns expands the surface across which that exploitation can occur.

Shadow Sciences Group works with high-visibility individuals and their advisors across a range of intelligence-led advisory services — each grounded in the same foundational premise: that exposure, left unassessed, becomes vulnerability. The risk vectors addressed in this release represent a fraction of the landscape the firm maps for its clients. Confidential introductory consultations are available at shadowsciences.com/contact.

Media Contact: Will Stephans, Shadow Sciences Group

ABOUT SHADOW SCIENCES GROUP

Shadow Sciences Group is a boutique risk advisory firm providing intelligence-led Strategic Exposure Assessments to high-visibility individuals, including corporate executives, professional athletes, and public figures. Operating through a discreet network of Risk Briefing Centers, the firm delivers behavioral exposure analysis, threat intelligence, and protective risk strategy to clients who require a higher standard of discretion and precision.

Shadow Sciences Group's advisory model is built on the premise that visibility creates exposure — and that exposure, left unassessed, becomes vulnerability. The firm's Twin Cities Risk Briefing Center serves the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area and the broader Upper Midwest.

shadowsciences.com

