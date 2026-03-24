The Freelance Revolution: iHire Report Reveals Rise of Independent, Contract & Project-Based Work

Flexibility and financial stability are driving this surge, as 61% of U.S. workers find freelancing appealing, and 41% already possess freelance experience

FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iHire today released a new research report, The Freelance Revolution: Insights Into the 2026 U.S. Workforce, which explores the rise of independent, contract, and project-based work in America. Upon surveying 2,250 U.S. workers across 57 industries, iHire confirmed a surging interest in freelancing, driven by the flexibility and financial stability afforded by this nontraditional employment model. The full report is available at https://www.iHire.com/FreelanceReport26.

The following is a summary of the most noteworthy trends detailed in the report:

Freelance isn't niche; it's mainstream.

61.0% of workers surveyed said they found freelance or project-based work appealing.

41.0% are currently working or have previously worked on a freelance or project basis.

55.9% of freelancers expect to do more project-based work in 2026.

The top motivation for freelancing is lifestyle, not money.

The chief reasons respondents found freelancing appealing were flexibility/ability to set their own hours (73.2%), remote work options (71.3%), and strong work-life balance (60.5%).

59.9% of freelancers said flexible schedules/work hours matter most when searching for opportunities.

Nevertheless, financial stability is critical, and freelancing is often a source of supplemental income.

51.4% of workers interested in freelancing said it's "extremely important" or "very important" to their overall financial stability.

63.5% said the rising cost of living has influenced them to freelance.

46.0% of freelancers were employed full-time while also working in contract or project-based roles.

Employers must bridge the trust gap to benefit from freelance talent.

Freelancers' top two challenges when working with clients were unclear expectations/project scope (36.1%) and lack of/poor communication (35.6%).

36.3% of freelance job seekers said client reputation matters when searching for opportunities.

34.5% of workers not interested in freelancing said they don't want to work on a project basis because they are worried about scams and not getting paid.

"Freelance and project-based work have taken off, and employers who don't embrace this shift will miss out on tapping into new talent pools of highly skilled professionals," said Steve Flook, President and CEO of iHire. "Organizations should consider how freelancers, such as independent contractors, fractional executives, consultants, locum tenens staff, and day laborers, fit into their business models, fill skills gaps, and help them compete. As our research shows, attracting the right candidates for such roles requires promoting flexibility and autonomy, paying fairly, communicating clearly, and maintaining a positive reputation and employer brand."

To access the full iHire report, "The Freelance Revolution: Insights Into the 2026 U.S. Workforce," visit https://www.iHire.com/FreelanceReport26.

Research Methodology

A total of 2,250 U.S. workers responded to iHire's survey on freelance trends in January 2026 via the Qualtrics XM platform. Respondents came from iHire's databases comprising candidates across 57 talent communities. For this survey, freelance or project-based work was defined as "independent employment where a professional is engaged for a defined scope, timeframe, or deliverable, often involving specialized skills, strategic contributions, and client collaboration." All decimal points are rounded to the nearest tenth. For many questions, multiple answers could be selected, so percentages add up to a sum greater than 100%. In some instances, survey questions were skipped by an individual respondent.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit www.iHire.com for more information.

SOURCE iHire LLC