The Frozen and Convenience Food Market to grow by USD 377.55 billion from 2023 to 2027|Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen foods to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen and convenience food market is projected to increase by USD 377.55 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen and Convenience Food Market

Frozen and convenience food market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The frozen and convenience food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer frozen and convenience food in the market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Bakkavor Group PLC, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EUROPASTRY SA, General Mills Inc., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Omar International Pvt. Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Vandemoortele NV, and others.



Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers frozen and convenience foods such as 3 Cheese and Kale bake, Organic Lentil vegetable soup, and Spinach pizza.

Bakkavor Group PLC - The company offers frozen and convenience foods such as Bakkavor Bread, Bakkavor Salads, and Bakkavor Meals Wigan.

General Mills Inc - The company offers frozen and convenience foods such as Gardettos snack mix original, Chex mix, and Bugles snack original.

Frozen and Convenience Food Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (convenience food and frozen food)

The convenience food segment is to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Consumer preference for instant food is increasing. In addition, this segment is primarily targeted at consumers who work long hours without cooking skills. As a result, consumers no longer need to purchase canned ingredients separately, making it easier to prepare ready-to-eat meals. Additionally, the growing number of grocery stores has increased the availability of packaged foods to consumers. Hence, the growing preference among consumers is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global frozen and convenience food market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global frozen and convenience food market.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that offers significant growth opportunities for providers is Europe . The UK, Germany , and Spain are the key contributors to the frozen food markets in Europe . Increasing mergers and acquisitions between companies, innovative marketing campaigns by suppliers, and premium frozen food offerings are the key factors that contributed significantly to the growth of the convenience frozen food market in the region.

Frozen and Convenience Food Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen foods is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the growing preference for vegan foods among consumers. Demand for vegan food has increased significantly in so many countries, especially in the UK and the US. This demand is further fueled by growing consumer demand for red-meat alternatives in these countries. As such, several vendors in the market are launching new vegan frozen products to cater to consumer preferences. Hence, this increasing consumer shift is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing need for convenience is a major trend in the market. A key factor in this trend is reduced preparation, cooking, and cleaning times. Another factor is consumers' increasingly hectic lifestyles and growing preference for ready-to-eat meals. In addition, advances in refrigeration technology, an increase in single-person and small households, and an increase in the number of working women are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen foods are a significant challenge restricting market growth. To prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of frozen foods they are needed to be stored at very low temperatures. Some frozen food manufacturers often look for cheaper alternatives to healthier ingredients. In addition, daily consumption of frozen food can lead to various health problems such as kidney disease, diabetes, dementia, and obesity. Additionally, consuming frozen foods daily can increase your risk of high blood pressure and other health problems. Hence, the increasing health risks are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Frozen and Convenience Food Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frozen and convenience food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the frozen and convenience food market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the frozen and convenience food market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen and convenience food market vendors

Frozen And Convenience Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 377.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Bakkavor Group PLC, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EUROPASTRY SA, General Mills Inc., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Omar International Pvt. Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Vandemoortele NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

