The Fun, The Good and The Ugly! Put The 'Happy' In Chanukah With these Cool and Creative Cookies!

BAYONNE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chanukah, a wintertime holiday in Judaism, also known as the Jewish "festival of lights" based on lighting the eight Chanukah candles during the eight days of the festival, begins November 28th to December 6th, 2021. This festive Jewish Holiday is traditionally celebrated with specific foods and desserts such as decorated Hanukkah sugar cookies, cupcake "menorahs," traditional Hanukkah donuts and contemporary cakes. KAYCO, America's largest source for on trend, gourmet-forward kosher products debut two serious twists on the festive Sugar Cookie tradition putting the 'Happy' in Chanukah. The two new kits are: the Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit, which join the existing Chanukah line which includes: the Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Donut Making Kit.

Try this on for size, the new Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit. The exciting offering has everything your family will need to create your Ugliest Sweater yet. The kit includes sugar cookie mix; traditional yellow and blue color powders; Chanukah sprinkle mix; three piping bags and a sweater cookie cutter. All you need is your sense of humor and creativity. The packages make 8 to 10 Ugly Sweater Cookies to share, gift or 'just eat.' They are available a SRP of $8.99.

For just plain fun and good eating, make a Chanukah Party around the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit. For an activity anywhere in the house, this kit includes 12 pre-baked sugar cookies shaped in all the festive ornaments of the season including Stars of David, Dreidels, Wine Glasses and Menorahs. The package is complete with blue and silver glitter crystals; royal icing mix; blue and yellow color powders and three piping bags. Your kids, friends and family can show their Chanukah creativity, snacking all along the way. The package yields 12 Chanukah Sugar Cookies at a SRP of $9.99.

These Manischewitz Cookie Kits do not just taste good they do good, Manischewitz has teamed up with PJ Library, the Jewish nonprofit program delivering 225,000+ books every month to children across North America, All the cookie kits contain a PJ Library subscription card so that families raising children with Jewish values and traditions can sign up to receive a free expertly curated, age-appropriate children's book each month. To learn more about PJ Library, visit: pjlibrary.org/about-pj-library

For more information go to www.kayco.com for information for Chanukah recipes, chefs' suggestions and everything food Kosher related go to www.kosher.com

"Manischewitz has been comfort food for the soul for over 133 years and are part of many families culture," says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher Food Brands. "These new products are the perfect inclusive way for families to share Jewish experiences that last a lifetime. They also make great desserts and are great gifts. We are also proud to support PJ Library with our on and in pack promotion to help raise awareness about this wonderful non-profit organization."

KAYCO

KAYCO is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Brands under the Kayco Kosher Umbrella include Gefen; Heaven & Earth; Manischewitz; and Tuscanini, to name a few.

About Manischewitz

The Manischewitz Company has been making traditional Jewish foods since Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz first opened a small matzo bakery in Cincinnati, OH in the late 1800s. For more than 130 years, the company's goal has been to provide quality kosher products that bring families together and celebrate the traditions of Jewish heritage. Today, Manischewitz sells hundreds of delicious products to communities across the globe. We continue to provide foods made from simple ingredients that help create family memories in the kitchen. Today, Manischewitz is part of the Kayco family of brands, offering one of the largest assortments of kosher foods and beverages. For more information, visit https://manischewitz.com/.

To learn more about Manischewitz, visit: manischewitz.com/our-story/

About PJ Library

A free program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, PJ Library sends engaging storybooks that provide fun and easy ways for families to connect with Jewish life. PJ Library's high-quality books have become everyday favorites of kids from birth through age 12, whether the stories serve as first introductions to Jewish values and culture or inspire families to create new Jewish traditions at home. To find out more, visit pjlibrary.org.

