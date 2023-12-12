The Functional Chocolate Company Honored for 'Innovative Dairy-Free Chocolate' in The Food & Drink Awards 2023

The Functional Chocolate Company

12 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

Eighth Annual Awards Commend Standout Product Innovation Across the International Food and Beverage Industry

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company® is pleased to announce that its products have been recognized in the LUXlife 2023 Food & Drink Awards. In its eighth consecutive year, The Food & Drink Awards 2023 highlight the most innovative companies, brands and products from across the international food and beverage market.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)
The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten free dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

"So many of the things we do for our health are simply no fun," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We believe treating your health should be a treat. That's why we created the most effective solution to everyday health realities, in the most indulgent way. This recognition from The Food & Drink Awards validates the growing customer appreciation for accessible, functional foods that do more than just taste great."

Products from The Functional Chocolate include:

About LUX Lifestyle:

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on, fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. Within our pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain, and inspire.

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of HealthⓇ

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected], visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe, Faire & Abound.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

