The Functional Chocolate Company Introduces Painfree Chocolate - A Sweet Treat for Everyday Aches & Pains

Naturally Vegan and Gluten-Free Chocolate Bars Infused with Trusted Botanicals

EVERGREEN, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is pleased to announce the availability of its newest product - Painfree Chocolate ™ crafted to help with everyday aches, pains and inflammation.

Painfree Chocolate contains a complex blend of time-tested natural ingredients like turmeric, white willow, arnica and the clinically proven benefits of hops extract, in a base of naturally vegan and gluten-free, ethically sourced dark chocolate with a delightfully light chai flavor.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company) New Painfree Chocolate from The Functional Chocolate Company

"Whether you're a professional athlete or just someone who bent over to pick up a bag of groceries the wrong way, nearly everybody struggles with occasional aches, pains and inflammation," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We created our newest bar because we believe there is a better way to help with those painfully common issues. The combination of proven natural ingredients, decadent chocolate and a sweet chai flavor makes this bar the perfect treat to make every day feel a little bit better."

"More than 1 in 5 adults in America experience chronic pain*," explained Dr. Aimée Gould Shunney, Scientific Advisor to The Functional Chocolate Company. "I see them everyday in my office, and I'm always thrilled when I can find natural supplements that allow them to avoid or minimize their use of over the counter and prescription pain meds, all of which have potential negative side effects. The Functional Chocolate Company has taken turmeric, hops, boswellia, white willow, magnesium - many of my most reliable tools - and packaged them in their new delicious Painfree Chocolate. As always, active ingredients are impeccably sourced and combined at clinically studied therapeutic doses. For me, this is an easy add-on for most anyone's chronic pain program."

Also from The Functional Chocolate company:

* https://journals.lww.com/pain/Abstract/2022/02000/Prevalence_of_chronic_pain_among_adults_in_the.31.aspx

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of HealthⓇ

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog -- https://funcho.co/blogs/articles

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company