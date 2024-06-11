The Functional Chocolate Company Products Now Available at Target

Curated Collection of Condition Specific Bars, Including Sleepy Chocolate, Carefree Chocolate & Energy Chocolate

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® is thrilled to announce that its award-winning products are now available at select Target stores and online for convenient in-store pickup or delivery from Target.com .

The Functional Chocolate Company pairs naturally vegan and gluten-free, decadent dark chocolate with a proprietary blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals, including vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids. These unique combinations address a wide range of everyday health concerns, including sleep, energy, stress, focus and much more.

"We created Functional Chocolate to offer a better way to care for everyday health realities," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're so pleased to work with Target to make every day a little sweeter, conveniently offering our products in-store and online for the growing community of wellness-focused customers seeking more for their dollars and from their indulgences."

Target has initially introduced a curated selection of The Functional Chocolate Company's most sought-after products including:

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chris Peruzzi, co-founder, and dedicated single dad, formulated the first Functional Chocolate products as a fun, effective way to care for his kids' everyday health realities, including his daughter's debilitating PMS symptoms and son's stress and anxiety. Recognizing that no one wants another bitter pill to swallow, Chris created the most effective solution possible while also being the most enjoyable. Today, The Functional Chocolate Company makes every day a little better for customers nationwide with condition-specific blends of powerful botanicals and scientifically validated ingredients – in ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten-free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now, your favorite superfood is supercharged!

