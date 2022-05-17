The Functional Chocolate Company Showcased at SHOWFIELDS NYC

"With more people hitting the streets and reengaging with in person retail experiences, this collaboration with SHOWFIELDS is an incredible opportunity to introduce our 'pandemic-borne' company to the public in a fun and interactive way," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Now more than ever, customers are looking for new approaches to health and wellness. We're delighted to team with SHOWFIELDS to help them understand how chocolate can do so much more than just taste great."

The Functional Chocolate Company offers vegan dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

Learn more about The Functional Chocolate Company at Showfields NYC , Noho 11 Bond Street New York, NY 10012 or at funcho.co .

The Functional Chocolate Company will also be exhibiting at the upcoming 2022 National Confectioners' Association Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, May 23-26, 2022.

For more information about Functional Chocolate or to set up an interview, please contact Graham Sorkin at [email protected]

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of Health®

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

