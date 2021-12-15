The Functional Chocolate Company's Brainy Chocolate Featured in Zeta Learning's Thunder Reward App

EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainy Chocolate, the newest offering from The Functional Chocolate Company ® is now a featured reward in Zeta Learning's Thunder Reward App .

Thunder Reward is an innovative app that motivates students to achieve their goals in an engaging and rewarding way. Whether students are seeking to get better grades, discover their unique talents, or improve time management, Thunder Reward is designed to help. The app features unique and exciting rewards that are hand-picked to foster unique hobbies, spark new interests, and create the best environment in which students can thrive.

Brainy Chocolate , the newest reward, features ethically sourced dark chocolate, ginkgo biloba, bacopa and rhodiola, paired with a proprietary blend of amino acids, omega 3 fatty acids and Chocamine®, a patented cocoa-based ingredient that may help improve cognitive function.

Now back in stock, Brainy Chocolate was the first Functional Chocolate product to sell out due to overwhelming demand during the back-to-school season.

"Students deserve all the support they can get on their way to success," said Leina Zouitene, Founder and CEO of Zeta Learning Inc. "With the Thunder Reward app, it is critically important to us that we are offering rewards that our users will both enjoy and genuinely benefit from. We fully recognize and understand the fact that learning should be a multi-dimensional and personalized experience, so we really admire how Brainy Chocolate is formulated to help students with their studies in an innovative and holistic way. We are very excited to offer Brainy Chocolate as a reward to help further motivate our users."

"The challenges that students face have grown in unexpected ways," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We formulated Brainy Chocolate as a sweet way to help students of all ages get the vitamins, minerals, amino acids and botanicals that they need to stay focused. Collaborating with the innovative team at Zeta Learning is an exciting opportunity for us to introduce the benefits of Functional Chocolate to students across the country."

The Functional Chocolate Company offers chocolate with purpose. Ethically-sourced, vegan dark chocolate paired with nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids helps address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

Zeta Learning applies cutting edge technology to learning. Our mission is to personalize learning, enabling faster, better and more efficient learning for everyone.

Learn more at: http://www.zetalearning.com

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co , as well as popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

