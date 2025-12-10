The Future of Adventure Travel: Backroads Announces 2026 Trend Outlook

Unplugged Cycling, New Hotel Styles and the Demographic Shifts Reshaping Global Travel

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel since 1979, today announced its Top Adventure Travel Trends for 2026, based on early guest bookings and insights from its worldwide team of Trip Leaders and Travel Experts representing more than 60 countries across 550 itineraries worldwide. Decades of proprietary guest data and on-the-ground research reveal that travelers, now more than ever, are prioritizing meaningful, wellness-focused adventures and authentic connections with off-the-beaten-path destinations and communities.

Backroads announces 2026 trend outlook, including Unplugged acoustic non-e-bike trips. Other trends include Women only small luxury group adventures, Family trips, Millennial and Gen X travelers, Active Culinary trips and hut-to-hut hiking tours.

Adventure travel is now one of the fastest-growing segments in tourism, with global adventure travel projected to surpass $2 trillion by 2032, according to the Adventure Travel Trade Association. At the same time, wellness-driven trips are accelerating worldwide as travelers seek meaningful, restorative, experience-rich vacations over passive leisure.

Backroads' Top Adventure Travel Trends for 2026

"We're seeing a clear trend of guests using travel as a way to connect with like-minded travelers, with local communities, with the environment and, ultimately, with themselves," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "Active travel is becoming part of the rhythm of their lives, and they like creating that rhythm on their own terms, now and into the future."

What does adventure tourism look like in 2026? Active travel blends movement, connection and wellness to create meaningful, authentic vacation experiences. In response to this growing demand, Backroads enters 2026 with new itineraries, new destinations and expanded trip categories, along with anticipated growth of more than 10%, nearly double its post-pandemic pace. Learn more about Backroads at www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s, and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s, and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

