The Future of Adventure Travel: Backroads Announces 2026 Trend Outlook

News provided byBackroads
Dec 10, 2025, 09:53 ET
Unplugged Cycling, New Hotel Styles and the Demographic Shifts Reshaping Global Travel
BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel since 1979, today announced its Top Adventure Travel Trends for 2026, based on early guest bookings and insights from its worldwide team of Trip Leaders and Travel Experts representing more than 60 countries across 550 itineraries worldwide. Decades of proprietary guest data and on-the-ground research reveal that travelers, now more than ever, are prioritizing meaningful, wellness-focused adventures and authentic connections with off-the-beaten-path destinations and communities.
Adventure travel is now one of the fastest-growing segments in tourism, with global adventure travel projected to surpass $2 trillion by 2032, according to the Adventure Travel Trade Association. At the same time, wellness-driven trips are accelerating worldwide as travelers seek meaningful, restorative, experience-rich vacations over passive leisure.
Backroads' Top Adventure Travel Trends for 2026
- Women and Solo Travelers on the Rise: Across travel, adventures designed for women are surging as friends, family and solo travelers seek connection, immersive confidence-boosting experiences and a sense of community. Backroads bookings reflect this shift, with demand for its Women's Adventures projected to grow 100% in 2026. The solo travel market is expected to grow 14% over the next five years*, with women over 50 a major driver of this momentum.
What's Trending? Backroads England's Cotswolds, Peru, Canadian Rockies Trips.
- Family Togetherness Across the Globe: Prioritizing real-world experiences over screen time, modern families are seeking active vacations that spark connection and create lasting memories. Making the most of school breaks throughout the year, parents and grandparents with kids of all ages are booking adventure travel in record numbers.
What's Trending? Backroads Trips for Families with Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond: Brittany & Normandy, Croatia and Iceland.
- Young Professionals Seeking Adventure: Millennial and Gen X travelers are fueling strong growth in adventure travel, driven by a clear desire for active exploration balanced with comfort, camaraderie and iconic destinations. This cohort is also poised to benefit from an unprecedented $27 trillion wealth transfer by 2045, expanding opportunities to prioritize meaningful, experience-driven travel.
What's Trending? Backroads 30s & 40s Trips (small-group luxury trips designed for active and adventure-seeking Gen X and Millennial travelers): Peru Lodge-to-Lodge Trekking, Dolomites Hut-to-Hut Hiking and Santorini & Crete Multi-Adventure.
- Nostalgia for Human-Powered Travel: From acoustic (non-electric-assist) biking for traditional cyclists eager to cover the miles using their own muscle power to hiking epic mountains, travelers are slowing down and rediscovering the rewards of moving with their own strength. By staying longer in one region or embracing human-powered adventure in small groups, guests are able to dive deeper into local culture and landscapes.
What's Trending? Backroads Unplugged (non-electric-assist) Bike Tours in Croatia, Portugal's Algarve, Tuscany and Nova Scotia; Argentina and Chile's Patagonia Hiking & Walking Tours.
- Frontier Islands: Rugged Archipelagos as the New Darling: Moving beyond classic island escapes, travelers are gravitating toward rugged, culture-rich archipelagos, places defined by dramatic cliffs, volcanic ridges, fishing villages and wide-open trails. These "frontier islands" appeal to active travelers seeking big scenery, epic hiking, cooler climates and a sense of remoteness that traditional beach islands can't deliver.
What's Trending? Backroads Canary Islands, Cyprus, Denmark Islands, Lofoten Islands and Portugal's Azores Trips.
- Trip Stacking, On and Off-Season: Travelers are increasingly "stacking" their journeys by booking back-to-back trips or even three-stop itineraries to maximize a single long-haul flight. This reflects a growing shift toward sustainable, efficient travel, where guests make the most of every mile and every moment away. Off-season exploration is also on the rise, with more travelers heading out earlier in spring, later in fall and throughout the winter for a fresh take on familiar places. Backroads has seen a more than 6% increase in guests booking consecutive trips since the pandemic, with continued growth projected on the horizon.
What's Trending? Backroads Norway, Japan and Spain Trips.
- Active Culinary Travel Takes Off: Blending outdoor activity with regional food and wine experiences is a travel style that continues to grow as travelers seek culturally rich, experiential trips. From cooking classes and local farmers market visits to stays at Relais & Châteaux properties, Backroads Active Culinary Trips that unite adventure, flavor and luxury are gaining momentum across key regions.
What's Trending? Backroads Basque Country, Tuscany and Provence Trips.
- Sleeping in Huts & Mountain Lodges Is In: Travelers are increasingly choosing mountain lodges and huts and historic hideaways, especially in off-the-beaten-path destinations. Bookings for these laid-back, comfortable stays are surpassing expectations and up more than 170% since 2024, as guests seek accommodations that capture the essence of a place and seamlessly blend activity, discovery, relaxation, sustainability and wellness. Travelers can find these authentic stays on many Backroads trips including Hut-to-Hut and Lodge-to-Lodge offerings.
What's Trending? Backroads Dolomites Hut-to-Hut, French & Italian Alps Lodge-to-Lodge and Pyrenees Lodge-to-Lodge Trips.
"We're seeing a clear trend of guests using travel as a way to connect with like-minded travelers, with local communities, with the environment and, ultimately, with themselves," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "Active travel is becoming part of the rhythm of their lives, and they like creating that rhythm on their own terms, now and into the future."
What does adventure tourism look like in 2026? Active travel blends movement, connection and wellness to create meaningful, authentic vacation experiences. In response to this growing demand, Backroads enters 2026 with new itineraries, new destinations and expanded trip categories, along with anticipated growth of more than 10%, nearly double its post-pandemic pace. Learn more about Backroads at www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
Follow Backroads on Social Media
Instagram: @backroadstravel
Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel
*Grand View Research, "Solo Travel Market Report (2025 - 2030)," September 22, 2025
About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s, and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s, and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
Backroads Media Contact
Liz Einbinder | [email protected]510-292-2753
SOURCE Backroads
Share this article