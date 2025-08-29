The Future of CO₂ Lasers Is Here: xTool Launches the P3 Laser Cutter Ahead of Its IFA 2025 Debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, on August 28, unveiled the xTool P3, a CO₂ laser workhorse with intelligent automation and the company's latest advancement in the category. xTool will showcase its full ecosystem of intelligent hardware and AI-driven software at IFA 2025 (September 5–9), including the P3 and a preview of the yet-to-be-released xTool UV laser. This debut underscores xTool's strategic shift toward intelligent automation to address real-world user challenges.

xTool P3

"For years, laser companies have tried to impress with bigger numbers and stronger specs. But at xTool, we believe the real breakthrough isn't just power—it's about effortlessly mastering that power to turn users' greatest ambitions into reality," said Jasen Wang, xTool's CEO. "Previously, the excitement around the smart features on our xTool P2 proved we were on the right path. It also inspired a bigger question: what if the machine could take care of all the boring, complicated setup work for users? After nearly three years of focused R&D, we found the answer—the xTool Automated Creation System™ (ACS), launching with our new flagship, the xTool P3."

ACS streamlines setup through dual-camera real-time previews, LiDAR-assisted autofocus, and smart material recognition with automatic parameter recommendations. Combined with AI stitching, Auto-Nesting, and Batch Fill, users gain higher material efficiency and faster turnaround—translating to leaner workflows, fewer mistakes, and more room for creativity. This is the bottleneck P3 set out to solve.

The xTool P3 was engineered to break the "productivity ceiling" faced by makers and small businesses. Previously, creators were forced to choose between limited desktop machines and costly, complex industrial CO₂ lasers with outdated software. P3 bridges this gap by combining industrial-grade performance with consumer-friendly simplicity, empowering creators upgrading from diode lasers, Etsy sellers, print shops, award retailers, and more to expand production without a steep learning curve. To deliver on that promise, the hardware foundation is equally robust.

A 915 × 458 mm work area, an 80 W industrial-grade laser, and class-leading 1,200 mm/s motion set a new benchmark in desktop fabrication—including single-pass cuts through 20 mm basswood and 25 mm acrylic—while a modular accessory system ranges from an optional 5 W infrared laser for metal processing to a fully automated feeder for oversized materials. Reliability and safety are ensured by active fire detection and suppression, a fully enclosed Class 1 design, an integrated inverter water chiller, and a high-capacity air purifier.

"We'll keep pushing for more automation, more intelligence, and more protection—while also expanding our local service and support around the world," added Jasen Wang, xTool's CEO. "The P3 is the first product of this new era. And we're only getting started."

At Messe Berlin (Hall20-151), visitors can see the new xTool P3 in team-led presentations, meet the CEO, and book one-on-one consultations to explore the full product line. An exclusive 15% event-only discount on purchases will also be available.

Learn more about the xTool P3. For IFA updates and demo reservations, visit xTool IFA 2025.

About xTool

xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart fabrication tools. Since 2020, xTool has empowered creators in over 62 countries, supported by 322 patents and 12 world-first innovations. xTool is transforming how people learn, create, and build—from classrooms to research labs, from garages to retail stores. Combining powerful technology with intuitive design, xTool makes advanced fabrication tools accessible to makers, educators, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Learn more at xTool.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761085/xTool_P3.jpg