The Future of Conversational AI Requires Combinatorial AI

17 Aug, 2023

Openstream.ai has been recognized for the fifth time in 2023 within Gartner Emerging Tech research for its visionary approach to Conversational AI

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, the leading provider of plan-based, multimodal Conversational AI solutions for visionaries, today announced its platform, Eva, was named in the Gartner® Emerging Tech: Use Generative AI to Transform Conversational AI Solutions research report. This is the fifth time in 2023 that its Conversational AI platform, Eva™ has been recognized within Gartner Emerging Tech research reports and compliments an earlier announcement of its recognition within multiple 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle® reports.

Eva Avatar
Gartner's report defines Combinatorial AI as "using multiple emerging AI technologies and trends in combination to uncover new and better values and capabilities." The research observes that with an increased focus on explaining AI models and integrating responsible AI techniques, Combinatorial AI is opening up new opportunities and forcing many providers to reframe the business value of use cases such as VAs for sales or recruitment, AI avatars in a digital workplace, and conversational front ends for intelligent applications.

The research highlights several strategic planning assumptions for business leaders which includes:

  • By 2026, 50% of conversational AI software will include proactive intelligence capabilities, up from less than 5% in 2023
  • By 2027, AI will augment 50% of various knowledge worker tasks, such as ideation, information gathering, and reporting, up from 0% in 2023

"Multiple AI disciplines, methodologies, and tools are required to realize the full potential of enterprise Conversational AI," said Raj Tumuluri, CEO of Openstream.ai. Tumuluri continues, "It needs an innovative and flexible architectural foundation to incorporate combinatorial innovation. Eva's sophistication as a Multimodal Conversational AI platform empowers our clients to continue to take full advantage of Combinatorial AI."

"Such versatility is native to our platform and vision. It's nice to see this research report validating the approach," said Magnus Revang, Chief Product Officer at Openstream.ai.

The company continues building upon a growing 2023 portfolio of recognition. It recently announced inclusion in multiple 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, being named the Sole Visionary for the second consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI, and being named as a Visionary to the eWeek Top 100+ Artificial Intelligence companies. It has also been named to the KMWorld Top 100 Knowledge Management companies and KMWorld AI 100 as well as a 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards winner for Best Virtual Assistant Solution.

About Openstream.ai

Openstream.ai enables enterprises to engage in meaningful and fluid conversations with their audiences across modalities, channels, and languages with its visionary multimodal, plan-based Conversational AI, Eva (Enterprise Virtual Assistant). The platform is finely tuned by world-class AI experts to orchestrate the latest AI approaches and tools to deliver the best solutions possible for their end-users and business.  The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, and offers its solutions and expertise to visionary enterprises worldwide.

Learn more about Eva and Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions from Openstream.ai® at https://openstream.ai

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

