The Future of Flat Rate Pricing Seminar is Coming to Minneapolis

"This seminar will teach attendees how to harness pricing, which is advantageous to both the company and its customers," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "At first blush, this seems like a simple thing, but HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors are often at the mercy of inconsistent pricing that reduces profitability and trust. If they take the guesswork out of service pricing, they have the ability to increase sales exponentially and empower customers with choices."

This is the second of four conferences this year. The March event in Atlanta drew business owners from 7 states.

The Future of Flat Rate Pricing seminars include the following topics:

An in-depth look at the billable hour and how to make sure your pricing structure is right

How showing a menu of options to customers lowers customer resistance and improves opportunities for upselling

Ways to help contractors and techs be successful at sales without forcing them to become a typical salesperson

How techs can be techs—yet have the tools to increase sales and make your business incredible profits.

"If you give techs the tools to be successful at sales, selling becomes easier," Koop said. "If selling becomes easier, business owners make more money and techs are happy."

The Future of Flat Rate Pricing seminars are free of charge and include breakfast, lunch, and a post-event reception that incorporates a question and answer session with event speakers. Attendees will hear from industry experts like TNFR founder and CEO Rodney Koop; TNFR vice president of training and implementation, Matt Koop; TNFR process development and advanced sales trainer, Leo Morales; and TNFR pricing expert and fulfillment manager, Jessica Cox.

There are two more events scheduled for 2018. One takes place in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 18 and the final seminar will be in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 4.

To register for The Future of Flat Rate Pricing seminars, call 706-259-8892 or visit http://www.futureofflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus", each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

