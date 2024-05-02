The Future of Food: Global Food and Agriculture Trends and Outlook BMO Hosts 19th Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference in New York

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BMO will host its 19th annual Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference on May 15 and 16, 2024 at the Westin Times Square, New York. This industry-leading event brings together leaders to discuss the future of the agriculture and food sector, from crop input production, chemicals, agribusiness to distribution, retail, protein and beverages.

The agriculture and food sectors continue to face dynamic operating environments created by lower crop prices with rebuilding supply/demand balances, consumer spending uncertainty and the global shift toward sustainability. During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and panel discussions addressing the most pressing topics across the entire agri-food industry, including:

The State of the Farmer – a Commercial Ag Lending roundtable

State of the M&A and Capital Markets

Opportunities in Controlled Environment Agriculture

Deploying capital amidst uncertainty

Investing in sustainability

The State of the U.S. Wine Industry

Protein innovation

Trends in the Baking Industry

AgTech Disruption

BMO's world-leading analysts including Food, Retail & Distribution Analyst Kelly Bania, Consumer Analyst Tamy Chen, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst Joel Jackson, Chemicals Analyst John McNulty and Restaurants, Beverages, Agribusiness & Protein Analyst Andrew Strelzik will host candid and informative discussions and panels with leaders from more than 100 companies in the sector, including:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD)

Ashland Global (ASH)

Bayer (BAYN.gr)

CF Industries (CF)

Corteva (CTVA)

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Dow Inc (DOW)

Dupont (DD)

FMC (FMC)

Kroger (KR)

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Ingredion (INGR)

Loblaw (L)

Rogers Sugar (RSI)

Empire Company, Sobeys (EMP.A)

SunOpta Food Group (STKL)

News media who would like to attend, receive a copy of the agenda, access certain Webcast presentations or request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations using the contact details below.

Note: There may be some restrictions for media on access to certain speakers. Details will be provided upon registration.

