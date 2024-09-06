The Future of Hands-Free Cleaning is Here With Dreame Technology's New Industry-Leading Robotic Vacuum -- L40 Ultra

New L40 Ultra robotic vacuum packs some of the market's best features including dual arm mopping and sweeping, ultra-powerful suction, intelligent dirt detection and intelligent obstacle avoidance

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , renowned for its pioneering approach to home appliances, today announced the L40 Ultra at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) Berlin — the latest addition to its line of category-leading robot vacuums. The meticulously engineered and designed L40 Ultra provides hands-free cleaning for up to 75 days with its auto-empty feature and includes auto mop cleaning and drying for a truly hands-off cleaning experience.

Dreame L40 Ultra

"Dreame's cutting-edge technology and engineering are revolutionizing the way consumers achieve a truly effortless cleaning experience, allowing them to focus on what matters most while enjoying a pristine home," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "The L40 Ultra exemplifies our commitment to delivering superior cleaning solutions for every living space, from urban apartments to suburban homes. Once again, we've set the standard in cleaning technology, empowering users to live their best lives."

Designed for Effortless Cleaning

Designed for its incredible value and effortless cleaning features, the L40 Ultra is perfect for everyone who craves a clean home, but without the hands-on effort usually needed. Some of its top features include:

Dual Flex Arm for Mopping and Side Brush for Sweeping: With the extendable side brush, the L40 Ultra has users covered with typically unreachable areas like wall corners, under furniture and around hard-to-maneuver obstacles. Its mops also reach deep under low furniture and corners—effectively cleaning hidden debris.

With the extendable side brush, the L40 Ultra has users covered with typically unreachable areas like wall corners, under furniture and around hard-to-maneuver obstacles. Its mops also reach deep under low furniture and corners—effectively cleaning hidden debris. TripleUp Tech for Seamless Cleaning: The side brush moves up to 10mm (nearly half an inch) up and down in sync with the mop and main brush, expertly separating wet and dry cleaning processes.

The side brush moves up to 10mm (nearly half an inch) up and down in sync with the mop and main brush, expertly separating wet and dry cleaning processes. Hands-Free for Up to 75 Days: With an auto-empty feature and 7-in-1 auto base station care, users don't need to worry about making a mess. The advanced auto-empty technology and large 3.2L dust bag simplify cleanup, while the self-cleaning base station simultaneously washes both the mop and washboard, reducing stain residue, minimizing odors and decreasing the need for manual cleaning.

With an auto-empty feature and 7-in-1 auto base station care, users don't need to worry about making a mess. The advanced auto-empty technology and large 3.2L dust bag simplify cleanup, while the self-cleaning base station simultaneously washes both the mop and washboard, reducing stain residue, minimizing odors and decreasing the need for manual cleaning. Powerful Vormax Suction: The powerful, category-leading 11,000Pa suction lifts pet hair, dirt, and debris from hard floors and carpets with equal precision. The separately available, anti-tangle TriCut brush prevents tangles, saving time and effort.

The powerful, category-leading 11,000Pa suction lifts pet hair, dirt, and debris from hard floors and carpets with equal precision. The separately available, anti-tangle TriCut brush prevents tangles, saving time and effort. CleanGenius Management and Intelligent Dirt Detection: With its five-channel RGB camera, the L40 Ultra automatically identifies room types and recommends the best cleaning strategy, providing a personalized approach perfect for each individual's home. Additionally, it identifies heavy stains and automatically lifts the side brush while reducing mopping speed for a more thorough stain breakdown.

With its five-channel RGB camera, the L40 Ultra automatically identifies room types and recommends the best cleaning strategy, providing a personalized approach perfect for each individual's home. Additionally, it identifies heavy stains and automatically lifts the side brush while reducing mopping speed for a more thorough stain breakdown. Omni Sensitivity and Obstacle Avoidance: With the help of an RGB camera and 3D structured light, the L40 Ultra identifies and avoids up to 100 types of objects, including pets, shoes, cables and more. The built-in LED allows it to identify obstacles and clean efficiently even in dark spaces and rooms.

With the help of an RGB camera and 3D structured light, the L40 Ultra identifies and avoids up to 100 types of objects, including pets, shoes, cables and more. The built-in LED allows it to identify obstacles and clean efficiently even in dark spaces and rooms. Supports Simple Voice Commands and Third-Party Voice Assistants: Users can start their cleaning tasks and explore more capabilities with a simple "OK, Dreame", allowing them to easily control their cleaning routine without lifting a finger. It also supports smooth personalization of users' cleaning experience with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame L40 Ultra is now available in the US on both Amazon and Dreame's official website . Priced at $1,499.99, it provides best-in-class cleaning power at an excellent value. From September 6 to October 6, customers can take advantage of a $200 discount in-store, along with a free Tricut Brush that helps prevent long hair and pet fur from clogging components. Additionally, an extra 8% discount is applicable when using the code L40ULTRA8 during checkout on Amazon , reducing the final price to $1179.99.

Attendees at IFA Berlin 2024 can see the L40 Ultra along with other leading Dreame products at its booth: H9-403.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

