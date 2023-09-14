The Future of IT Collaboration: IDEA Model From Info-Tech Research Group Is Redefining Team Effectiveness

Info-Tech's latest research explains four critical factors required for all high-performing IT teams.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the backbone of many modern organizations, IT teams continually navigate the delicate balance of serving both the organizational goals and the demands of diverse stakeholders. However, this complex role can introduce layers of difficulty, resulting in diminished team cohesion and effectiveness. To support IT leaders in addressing these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled its most recent research, Improve IT Team Effectiveness. The firm's new research outlines a transformative approach to streamline IT operations under a single, stable organizational unit with clearly defined roles to enhance overall effectiveness.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Improve IT Team Effectiveness" blueprint outlines a four-step IDEA model required for all high-performing IT teams to be productive, resilient, and able to recognize opportunities. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
"IT often struggles to move from an effective to a high-performing team due to the very nature of their work," says Amanda Mathieson, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When operating across many disciplines, it can become more difficult to identify the connections or points of interactions that define effective teams and separate them from being a working group or focus on their individual performance."

In the newly published resource, Info-Tech highlights the distinct challenges intrinsic to IT teams, setting them apart from typical organizational units. One of the primary challenges includes managing a variety of disciplines that often operate in parallel versus sequentially. Moreover, IT teams consist of various incumbent roles, with individuals working simultaneously rather than collaboratively, stressing the need for effective information sharing. These teams also cater to multiple stakeholders, which introduces competing priorities and can create dynamic tension.

"IT employees work in close partnership with multiple teams outside their IT domain, which can create confusion as to what team they are a primary member of," explains Mathieson. "The tendency is to advocate for or on behalf of the team they primarily work with instead of bringing the IT mindset and alignment to the IT roadmap and goals to serve their stakeholders."

The firm's blueprint provides a strategic guide for organizations, advising the adoption of Info-Tech's four-step IDEA model. This model is designed to tackle the challenges frequently encountered by IT teams and identify key areas that can benefit from improvement:

  1. Identity: Emphasize clarity in the team's overarching goals and objectives. It's essential for each team member to understand not only their own role but also those of their colleagues, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of individual responsibilities and accountabilities.
  2. Decision: Recognize that decision-making intricacies vary by team type, adding layers of complexity. It's crucial to adapt the decision-making process to the unique nature of the team.
  3. Exchanges: Evaluate team exchanges and interactions using two categories: communication and managing conflict. These categories are related, but they don't always overlap.
  4. Atmosphere: Cultivate a team atmosphere where all members feel confident they can admit mistakes, raise questions, and express dissenting views without suffering negative interpersonal consequences such as blame, shame, or exclusion.

The four factors outlined in the firm's IDEA model of team effectiveness are important enablers. If attempts to improve the four factors have not resulted in the desired level of team effectiveness, leaders should evaluate other barriers. This might include reevaluating how organizations balance individual achievement with teamwork and ensuring incentives promote a focus on team performance over individual accolades.

