The Future of Jewellery Manufacturing in South Africa

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Jewellery and Related Articles in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report meticulously explores the dynamics of the jewellery manufacturing industry in South Africa, a nation rich in precious minerals like gold, diamonds, and platinum.

Although historically, the country has faced challenges in adding value to its raw minerals, a positive shift is expected in 2023 following a slight dip in jewellery manufacture and retail sales in 2022. This report delves into the hurdles like lack of new entrants, skilled labour shortage, and challenging trading conditions, alongside various initiatives aimed at fostering competitiveness and increasing beneficiation in this highly regulated industry.

Key trends highlighted in the report include fluctuating jewellery demand due to economic conditions, global market trends, consumer preferences, and exchange rates. There's a discernible rise in demand for sustainably and ethically-sourced materials, and a growing appreciation for local craftsmanship, mirroring a global trend towards more personalised and unique jewellery pieces.

Broadening the scope beyond South Africa, the report also touches on the gradual shift towards value addition and local jewellery manufacturing in other African nations. Countries like Botswana, Namibia, and Tanzania are emerging as new hubs for jewellery manufacturing, attracting investments in this sector.

The comprehensive report covers a gamut of topics including:

  • An overview of the industry, including the value chain and geographic positioning.
  • A deep dive into the local state of the industry, key trends, notable players, trade, regulations, and enterprise development.
  • An examination of the competitive environment, barriers to entry, and the ownership structure of the industry.
  • A look at the factors influencing the industry such as the economic environment, labour, crime, infrastructure, cyclicality, and governmental support.
  • Profiles of 19 companies operating in the sector including renowned retailers like American Swiss and Sterns, manufacturers such as Oro Africa, Richline and Uwe Koetter, and coin producers like the South African Mint Company and Universal Mint.

This report is instrumental for anyone looking to understand the intricacies of the jewellery manufacturing sector in South Africa and the broader African continent. It provides robust, data-backed insights which are crucial for stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Profiles of Key Players Include:

  • ANPA Jewels CC
  • Big Six Statement Solution (Pty) Ltd
  • Browns The Diamond Store (Pty) Ltd
  • Cape Mint (Pty) Ltd (The)
  • Daberon Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
  • De Beers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd
  • Foschini Group Ltd (The)
  • Gold Reef City Mint (Pty) Ltd
  • Granadilla Advisory (Pty) Ltd
  • Jenna Clifford Designs (Pty) Ltd
  • Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd
  • Oro Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd
  • Richline SA (Pty) Ltd
  • Shimansky Collection (Pty) Ltd
  • South African Mint Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd
  • Studio C Manufacturing Jewellers (Pty) Ltd
  • Universal Mint South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Uwe Koetter CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0vl0m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Botswana ICT & Telecommunications Industry Report 2023: Mobile Money and Innovative Offerings Fuel Botswana's Telecom Surge

Botswana ICT & Telecommunications Industry Report 2023: Mobile Money and Innovative Offerings Fuel Botswana's Telecom Surge

The "ICT & Telecommunications Industry in Botswana 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Botswana's telecoms industry is...
Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Soars to $10.8 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Expanding Applications in UUVs and Aerospace Sector

Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Soars to $10.8 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Expanding Applications in UUVs and Aerospace Sector

The "Inertial Navigation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.