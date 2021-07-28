The Future of Nursing Education, NCLEX Review and Job Training Received a Much-Needed Update

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy, CEO and Founder of NCLEX High Yield, is proud to provide nurses with a comprehensive hybrid course specifically designed to help them pass their NCLEX exam and enter the field with confidence by bridging the gap between nursing school, board review preparation, and real-life experience.

Nurse Ayanna, a former student, now is Director of Student Development. A product of Dr. Zeeshan and NCLEX High Yield, Nurse Ayanna now teaches portions of the course, and is not only a Director but one of the top instructors. Nurse Claudia Downs, also a former student of NCLEX High Yield, is now Director of Nursing Education. Nurse Claudia is constantly adding new content based on relevance for the Boards.

All around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a tremendous need for nurses and the NCLEX exam remains one of the most challenging exams for graduates to pass despite having years of schooling, training, and hands-on experience under their belts.

"Dr. Zeeshan teaches these students more than they learned in nursing school, prepares them for the boards and the floor," said Nurse Claudia Downs, former student and now Director of Nursing Education at NCLEX High Yield. "I work one on one with many of our students and 95% of our students say they learn more with our program than they did throughout their formal Nursing Education."

Dr. Zeeshan sees it as his duty to do everything he can and leverage his experiences and failures to create innovative programs that highlight the skills and abilities of current and future nurses.

"For me, I left the opportunity to do Residency when I realized what a larger impact in this world I could have by providing education to future nurses," Dr. Zeeshan said. "My work is so much more to me than just a job – it truly is my life's passion; the feeling of helping a Nurse become licensed never gets old!"

Reinvesting back into the program, Dr. Zeeshan has hired nine former students to lead the program for the next generation of nurses. The company prides itself on promoting female leadership and diversity, with staff members who identify as Trinidadian, African American, South Asian, Caucasian, and Hispanic.

When asked about why she loves working at NCLEX High Yield, Nurse Ayanna, Director of Student Development stated, "Honestly, being able to relate to students and letting them know they are not alone. I once walked in their shoes and it's the full circle moments that life has for you. Watching them bring out the best in themselves without even realizing they are doing it."

Currently, students have the option of enrolling in courses for free by being part-time interns. Samiyah Hoodbhoy PA-C, Dr. Zeeshan's younger sister, heads the scholarship program to make getting licensed affordable for those who are struggling financially. Each course has a committee that decides on one beneficiary of the scholarship each month and in return, the recipient must do three acts of kindness to pay it forward.

NCLEX High Yield is one of the hottest and fastest-growing Nursing Education companies that provides an extremely comprehensive service for the NCLEX exam. They are described by students as "a breath of fresh air." In a stagnant industry, Dr. Zeeshan is starting to make his name known and shaking things up with an entirely new nursing culture. To learn more about the course or to register yourself, please visit the website at nclexhighyield.com.

