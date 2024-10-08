The Future of Partnerships Starts Here: Impartner's Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour

Impartner Unveils Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour, Expanding Partnership Collaboration Globally

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and exciting chapter unfolds for Impartner! Recognized as the leader in partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner is thrilled to announce the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour, a dynamic evolution of its annual conference model. This exciting series aims to unite partnership professionals in key cities around the globe, providing continuous collaboration and driving growth within the partner ecosystem.

In response to the overwhelming success of February's ImpartnerCon, the pilot events held in Salt Lake City and London this year, and to meet the increasing demand for more events, the new world tour format enhances regional engagement and impactful content, making it easier for participants to connect and collaborate. The tour will proceed with upcoming stops in Boston and New York City, and participants can look forward to unparalleled networking opportunities, expert insights, and hands-on workshops designed to elevate their partnership strategies.

Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO, said: "Historically, we hosted one annual user conference, which evolved into a huge industry event held in Miami this past February. The feedback from our customers and partners was invaluable, and we recognized the need for a more agile approach. The Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour will be designed to enhance regional engagement, ensuring that partnership professionals have continuous support and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow throughout the year."

Upcoming Events:

Boston : December 2-3, 2024

New York City : December 4-5, 2024

Many additional locations to be announced in 2025

The Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour represents a significant increase in engagement content, offering distinctive platforms for insights, strategies, and networking opportunities. Each event will concentrate on current trends, best practices, and innovations that are shaping the future of partnerships.

Tour Highlights:

Expert-Led Discussions: Attendees will benefit from sessions featuring industry leaders who will share insights on emerging trends within partner ecosystems, highlighting ways to leverage these developments for competitive advantage.

Health Checks and Brain Labs: Our ever-popular Brain Labs returns, along with interactive workshops designed to promote collaboration and creativity. We will provide Health Checks to help participants assess their current strategies and identify areas for improvement. These sessions will equip attendees with actionable roadmaps to enhance partner programs and maximize ROI.

Networking Opportunities: Participants will have the chance to connect with professionals across various sectors, fostering the exchange of ideas and the potential for new partnerships.

Exclusive Product Insights: Attendees will receive early access to information about Impartner's latest innovations and product roadmap, ensuring organizations stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace.

The tour offers a unique opportunity for both seasoned partnership leaders and newcomers. Designed to foster learning, networking, and innovation, the tour is free to attend, making it accessible to all professionals across various industries. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of partnerships. Beyond promoting collaboration, the tour aims to inspire new ideas and strategies that can drive mutual growth across industries.

If you would like to request an ImpartnerCon World Tour event in a city near you or are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected]. For updates on tour locations, dates, and event details, visit: https://impartner.com/impartnercon

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com.

