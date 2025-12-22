The Future of Pet Care: How Independence Pet Holdings Is Closing the Gap Between Rising Costs and Unconditional Care

With veterinary costs climbing and the human-animal bond stronger than ever, IPH shares 2025 insights and unveils innovations—from employer-based benefits to predictive health tools—to help pet parents focus on care, not cost

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The bond between people and pets has never been stronger—97% of pet owners say their pet is family, 77% call their pet their best friend, and 90% credit their pet with improving their mental or physical health. Yet, as veterinary costs continue to rise, families face growing financial strain and difficult care decisions.

Independence Pet Holdings (IPH), one of North America's leading pet insurance and pet health services organizations, is addressing this challenge head-on with solutions that make care more accessible, predictable, and stress-free—so pet parents can focus on care, not cost.

As we look back on 2025, IPH's data reveals important trends shaping the future of pet health and the innovations needed to meet these evolving needs:

2025 Trends: What We Learned

Based on anonymized claims data1, IPH observed key trends shaping pet health:

Foreign body ingestion remains the most expensive accident type, with the average claim amount upwards of $2,500. In 2025, we saw claims for foreign object ingestion increase by 50% and the average cost increase 7%.

remains the most expensive accident type, with the average claim amount upwards of $2,500. In 2025, we saw claims for foreign object ingestion increase by 50% and the average cost increase 7%. Orthopedic care costs , like torn ligaments and knee issues are climbing, with cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) claim costs up 14% , reflective of the advances in veterinary care that support faster and more seamless recovery for pets.

, like torn ligaments and knee issues are climbing, with , reflective of the advances in veterinary care that support faster and more seamless recovery for pets. Everyday mishaps add up— fractured toenail claims increased 52% compared to 2024.

compared to 2024. Costs continue to increase across the board, with increase in care costs ranging from 2% increases (for medical needs caused by pets being hit by a car) to 38% (for gastrointestinal issues).

"At IPH, our mission is simple: caring for pets, empowering pet parents," said Kirk Haggard, CEO of Independence Pet Holdings. "Pet insurance allows families to focus on care, not cost. In 2026, we'll continue to meet pet parents where they are—at work, at the vet, and online. We're expanding access to pet insurance through employers with OnePack Plan™, speeding reimbursements with PumpkinNow™, and delivering clarity with predictive health tools and industry-leading service. Beyond insurance, we're driving innovation in software to provide solutions that help shelters and rescues streamline operations and save more lives through PetPlace's 24PetShelter and 24PetRescue. From supporting employers and shelters to setting new standards for customer care, our goal is to make saying 'yes' to care easier than ever."

How IPH Is Meeting Pet Parents Where They Are

Access at Work: OnePack Plan™ by PetPartners makes it easy for employers across the U.S. and Canada to offer pet insurance alongside core benefits—using a single group rate and seamless integration with leading benefits platforms. According to a recent survey of HR professionals, 78% consider pet insurance an important benefit , reinforcing why more companies are adding it to support employee wellbeing and retention.

OnePack Plan™ by PetPartners makes it easy for employers across the U.S. and Canada to offer pet insurance alongside core benefits—using a single group rate and seamless integration with leading benefits platforms. According to a recent survey of HR professionals, , reinforcing why more companies are adding it to support employee wellbeing and retention. Speed at the Point of Care: PumpkinNow™, an urgent pay service can help pay you before you pay the vet for critical, high-cost care. Covered and qualified Pumpkin customers can get paid directly for up to 90% of eligible veterinary expenses—on average in just 8.5 minutes—before they even pay their vet bill.

PumpkinNow™, an urgent pay service can help pay you before you pay the vet for critical, high-cost care. Covered and qualified Pumpkin customers can get paid directly for up to 90% of eligible veterinary expenses—on average in just 8.5 minutes—before they even pay their vet bill. Financial Insights Through Health Insights : Pumpkin also introduced the Pet Health Predictor, an AI-powered tool that helps pet parents anticipate common conditions, plan for costs and inform what pet insurance or wellness plans are needed.

Pumpkin also introduced the Pet Health Predictor, an AI-powered tool that helps pet parents anticipate common conditions, plan for costs and inform what pet insurance or wellness plans are needed. Service That Sets the Standard: Embrace surpassed $1 billion in veterinary claim reimbursements and earned J.D. Power certification Outstanding Customer Service Experience for Phone Support , affirming its commitment to exceptional customer experience during life's most stressful moments.

Embrace surpassed and earned affirming its commitment to exceptional customer experience during life's most stressful moments. Supporting Shelters: Spot partnered with Kesha to launch a fan-driven campaign dedicated to raising awareness and support for animal shelters nationwide. In addition, PetPlace announced 24PetShelter , a new cloud-based, mobile-first solution designed to streamline shelter management and 24PetRescue , a zero-cost software solution aimed at empowering rescue organizations and advancing animal welfare efforts.

Spot partnered with Kesha to launch a fan-driven campaign dedicated to raising awareness and support for animal shelters nationwide. In addition, PetPlace announced , a new cloud-based, mobile-first solution designed to streamline shelter management and , a zero-cost software solution aimed at empowering rescue organizations and advancing animal welfare efforts. Celebrating 20 Years of Care: For two decades, Pets Best has been dedicated to protecting pets and supporting pet parents through compassionate, affordable pet insurance rooted in veterinary expertise and a deep commitment to lifelong pet health.

"Veterinary care is advancing rapidly, and with that progress comes complexity and cost," said Dr. Jennifer Sperry, DVM, Medical Director and advisor at IPH. "Pet parents want confidence that they can provide the best care without financial stress. Looking ahead, the focus will be on proactive health planning, transparency in treatment options, and faster access to care—because when pets need help, families shouldn't have to choose between their wallet and their pet's wellbeing."

Looking ahead to 2026, veterinary care will continue to advance, and pet parents will expect access to the best treatment without worrying about cost. IPH will stay focused on reducing financial friction, improving transparency, and expanding access—through employer benefits, predictive health tools, and faster payment solutions—while supporting veterinary teams with clearer information and seamless reimbursement experiences.

For more information on pet health resources and pet insurance coverage options, visit www.petplace.com

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada.

1 Based on Independence Pet Holdings and Pumpkin data

SOURCE Independence Pet Holdings, Inc.