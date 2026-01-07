The Future of Protein is Clear with the Launch of Bloom Clear Protein

Viral wellness brand introduces Clear Protein, a light and juicy way to hit protein goals and boost beauty benefits

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Nutrition, one of the fastest-growing wellness brands of the decade, today announces the launch of Bloom Clear Protein, a modern take on protein powder designed to deliver both performance and beauty benefits in a refreshingly light format. Made with clear whey protein isolate and grass-fed collagen peptides, Clear Protein provides 20g of protein in a juicy, easy-to-digest format that fits seamlessly into women's daily routines.

When mixed with water, Bloom Clear Protein transforms into a fresh, fruit-forward beverage, offering 30% of daily protein needs without the heaviness of creamy shakes. Unlike traditional protein powders made from whey concentrate, clear protein is made from clear whey isolate: a finer form of whey that filters out carbs, fats, and lactose. Available exclusively at Target in Strawberry Watermelon and Raspberry Lemon flavors, each serving supports lean muscle definition, faster recovery, and visibly radiant beauty results*, all while remaining low-calorie, sugar-free, and fat-free.

"Getting enough protein shouldn't feel like a chore," said Mari Llewellyn, Co-Founder of Bloom. "With Clear Protein, we're expanding the ways to enjoy it by offering the Bloom community a refreshing, functional, and genuinely delicious option that makes hitting protein goals feel easier."

Research shows that nearly half of American women don't get enough protein in their daily diets, which can impact muscle maintenance, metabolism, hormone balance, and overall vitality. Bloom Clear Protein was developed to help close that gap with a format that feels approachable, flavorful, and effortless to incorporate into modern lifestyles. The result is a juice-like drink rather than a thick, creamy shake, making it ideal for those sensitive to lactose or looking for a low-fat, low-carb protein option.

"As the protein category evolves, there's a clear need for options that feel lighter, more digestible, and more aligned with how people actually consume nutrition today," said Greg LaVecchia, Co-Founder and CEO of Bloom Nutrition. "Clear Protein represents where the category is headed and how Bloom continues to lead that shift."

Key Ingredients

15g Whey Protein Isolate: Ultra-filtered to remove carbs, fats, and lactose, supporting lean muscle and prolonged satiety.

Ultra-filtered to remove carbs, fats, and lactose, supporting lean muscle and prolonged satiety. 5g Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides: Supports healthy hair, strong nails, and skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration.

Supports healthy hair, strong nails, and skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration. Digestive Enzymes: A scientifically formulated blend to support smooth digestion and nutrient absorption.

Nutrition Highlights

20g protein

Zero sugar

90 calories

0g fat

Easy to digest

No artificial colors

Flavors

Strawberry Watermelon: Splashes of ripe strawberry and juicy watermelon

Splashes of ripe strawberry and juicy watermelon Raspberry Lemon: Bright raspberry balanced with a twist of citrus

Bloom Clear Protein is available now at bloomnu.com and Target stores nationwide.

About Bloom Nutrition

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, losing over 90 pounds and transforming her life with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born. Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health & wellness space with easy-to-use supplements designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom's rapid growth includes successful product expansions, such as the Colostrum & Collagen Peptides, which sold out in four weeks, and Sparkling Energy Drinks, which grew to an 8-figure business in just six months. With 88% of its audience new to wellness, Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have resonated with a loyal Gen Z and millennial following. Bloom's mission is to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality, flavorful supplements that combine both function and fun. Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have garnered a loyal Gen Z and millennial following across the nation. For more information, please visit bloomnu.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

