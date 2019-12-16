The Future of Quantum Computing, Networking & Sensors - 2-Day Event (New York, United States - April 2-3, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Quantum Computing, Quantum Networking and Quantum Sensors" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World of Quantum Technology Business Opportunities



Quantum technology is developing rapidly, from interesting technology to use-cases to business development. Some quantum technologies are already earning money. According to the research division, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), will reach revenues of around $140 million in 2020 and the market for Quantum Computers will reach approximately $110 million. Quantum technology now embraces quantum computing, QKD, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum sensors; and of course, all the related software.



As these markets evolve Business people and Professionals in the quantum technology field must keep track of all relevant information to make strategic choices. This third quantum technology event will be held in New York, at one of the city's most modern conference facilities. It will be a must-attend event for strategic planners, marketing executives, designers, product managers, engineers, investors, government executives, and others in the quantum technology field. New York is the center of the financial world and this means enhanced attention to the conference from both investors and media outlets.

This NY event is a follow-on to the highly successful 2019 events in Boston and Europe in 2019. The event in New York in April 2020 will offer:

60 speakers from firms critical to the commercial evolution of quantum technology

Exhibit space in which leading hardware and software firms, along with service providers will show off their latest products and strategies

A Symposium devoted to emerging quantum technology components, chips, and materials; all areas that the organizer has identified as profitable opportunities for start-ups

Another Symposium on end-user experiences. We believe that quantum technology has reached a stage of maturity that sharing end-user experiences are extremely valuable to product designers, strategic planners and investors. The panelists in this session will include pioneer users of quantum technology from financial services, aerospace, pharma, and specialty chemical, healthcare, automotive and transportation, defense, government and R&D

Plenty of time to network, do deals, meet new customers and see new products. In addition to its educational function, The Future of Quantum Computing, Quantum Networking and Quantum Sensors - New York will help you make new colleagues and discuss new opportunities in the quantum technology space. We are making special provisions to enable attendees to network with speakers and other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business.

Insight on government policy initiatives, funding programs and networking efforts designed to promote quantum technology in North America , Europe , and Asia .

The Future of Quantum Computing, Quantum Networking, and Quantum Sensors - New York will provide comprehensive insights into the commercial future of all areas of quantum technology, presenting both opportunities available today and future applications for businesses and government.

The Future of Quantum Computing, Quantum Networking, and Quantum Sensors - New York will be jointly organized with 3DR Holdings, which organized the other highly successful quantum technology events. It will be a major learning experience on how quantum technology is evolving, in which marketing and deployment strategies are being pursued and which near-term steps will be taken by everyone from researchers to end-users.

Topics Covered



Quantum Computing Hardware & Software



Specifically:

Hardware

Software

Clouds

Annealers

Quantum Computing Applications



Specifically:

Drug & Material Design

Financial Services

AI & Machine Learning

Simulation

Agenda



April 2nd, 2020

8.30 am Plenary: Keynotes

Symposium I: Quantum Computing Hardware



9:15 am Panel 1: When will quantum supremacy arrive? What will it mean?

9:55 am Panel 2: Whither quantum annealers?

10:35 am Panel 3: Future uses of quantum simulators

11:15 am Coffee break

11:35 am Panel 4: Quantum computing hardware startups: What are the opportunities?

Speaker: John Randall Zyvex - President Zyvex Labs

12:15 pm Talk: Quantum Computing Hardware Forecasts

Symposium III: Quantum Networks



9:15 am Panel 1: Second generation QKDs and QRNGs: New products and market forecasts

9:55 am Panel 2: Quantum-based cybersecurity in mobile networks and payment systems

10:35 am Panel 3: What will the Quantum Internet look like?

11:35 am Panel 4: Early-stage quantum networks: Some case studies

12:35 pm Lunch

Symposium II: Quantum Computing Software



2:05 pm Panel 1: Evolution of quantum computer operating systems: Proprietary or multi-vendor

2:45 pm Panel 2: Applications software for quantum computers: Types and market prospects

3:25 pm Coffee break

3:45 pm Panel 3: AI, machine learning and quantum computing

4:25 pm Panel 4: Post-quantum encryption software

Speaker: Reza Azarderaksh - PQSecure - Co-founder and President

5.30 pm Networking Reception

6.30 pm Startup Forum

Symposium IV: Quantum Sensors

2:05 am Panel 1: New quantum sensor technologies and materials

2:45 pm Talk: Quantum network applications and forecasts

3:45 pm Panel 2: Atomic clocks: Quantum directions

4:25 pm Panel 3: Quantum lidar and quantum radar

Speaker: Maria Thoma Hall - Velodyne - President

April 3rd, 2020

8.30 am Plenary: Keynotes

Symposium V: End Users and Applications

9:15 am Panel 1: Quantum technology for healthcare: imaging, therapy, and planning

9:55 am Panel 2: Quantum technology for the materials sector: pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and oil and gas

Speaker: Govinda Bhisetti Biogen - Head of Computational Chemistry

10:35 am Panel 3: Quantum technology for automotive, aerospace and transportation planning

Speaker: Dr. William Clark - General Dynamics Mission Systems - Technical Director of Quantum R&D

11:15 am Coffee break

11:35 am Panel 4: Quantum technology in banking and financial services

Speaker: Carlos Kuchkovsky Jimenez - BBVA - Chief R&D and Technology Officer - New digital business

12:35 pm Lunch

Symposium VI: Policy, Regulation, and Standards

9:15 am Panel 1: Quantum processors -- architectures

9:55 am Panel 2: Quantum processors -- materials

10:35 am Panel 3: New developments in cooling: components, materials, and systems

Speaker: Jacob E. Grose - BASF Venture Capital - Investment Manager

11:35 am Panel 4: Quantum repeaters, quantum memories, and trusted nodes

Speaker: Mehdi Namazi - Qunnect - CEO

12:35 pm Lunch

Symposium V (part 2): End Users

2:05 pm Panel 5: Quantum computing software for the financial services industry

2:05 am Panel 1: Quantum technology and the China question

2:45 pm Panel 6: Quantum computing and optimization applications

2:45 pm Panel 2: US national quantum technology policy

Speaker: Terrill Frantz - Harrisburg University - Associate Professor of eBusiness and Cybersecurity

3:25 pm Coffee break

3:45 pm Panel 7: Early users of QKD and quantum networks

3:45 pm Panel 3: Quantum technology policy in Europe

4:25 pm Panel 4: The quantum technology business worldwide: Where to next?

