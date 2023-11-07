The Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League, signs Multi-Year Deal with Comscore to Access Instant Local Market Measurement

Comscore will serve as the Wild's exclusive television measurement provider.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today announced the signing of a measurement license with the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League. Coinciding with the start of the 2023-2024 season, the multi-year agreement provides the Wild with access to Comscore's cutting-edge local television measurement solution that provides instant access to local market audience data.

Comscore Local TV will now be the exclusive measurement solution to support programming insights and revenue opportunities in the nine local markets, including Minneapolis-St. Paul and Milwaukee, that air the Wild's games and original programming.

"With Comscore as our new primary measurement solution, we now have an understanding of our audience at a level of granularity we had never seen before," said Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Mitch Helgerson. "The Comscore Local TV data allows our sales and marketing organization much greater visibility into market activity as we continue to expand our programming footprint."

"Live sports continue to be a driver of ratings and impressions for live linear television, however, to develop a deep understanding of those audiences and harness insights to grow fandom requires a level of measurement precision and granularity that only Comscore can provide. We look forward to supporting the Minnesota Wild and are excited by their immediate success resulting from the use of our measurement," said Carol Hinnant, Executive Vice President and Executive Advisor for Currency Strategy & Initiatives.

As a leader in cross-platform media measurement, Comscore is at the forefront of the industry's evolution. Powered by live viewership data from more than 75 million TVs in the U.S., Comscore offers stability in its measurement, granular reporting down to the quarter hour, and campaign reporting in 48-hours with Comscore TV Pulse Data. Comscore's local TV solution combines real-world TV viewership information with advanced household-level consumer and demographic data, providing greater accuracy to customers' advertiser base.

About The Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a member of the National Hockey League's Central Division and play their home games at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center in downtown Saint Paul. For more information on the Wild please visit www.wild.com and follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

