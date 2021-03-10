The Future of Small Business Scheduling is Here - Marketing 360® Adds Scheduling App to Their Powerful SMB Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® today announced a powerful addition to their already robust SMB platform - the addition of their Scheduling App. With Marketing 360's Scheduling app, it's never been easier for an SMB to take full control of their schedule, staff, services, and more.

The Scheduling App gives customers the ability to book services, appointments, and reservations right from the business' website. The app allows customers to book appointments with specific staff members and see their full availability.

Additionally, the app allows SMBs to input key information about employees that new customers can use to find a good match for their needs. This includes employee availability, their position, the services they offer, a photo and more. The app will also provide valuable detailed reporting that will show which staff have full schedules, what services are being booked the most, etc.

The Scheduling App seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform business management and marketing tools, like the CRM and Nurture Apps, giving business owners the power to easily keep track of customer data and set up automated nurture tracks to keep customers informed and engaged.

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas.

