The Future of Tennis: Tennis Social AI Launches First-of-its-Kind Simulators

As tennis faces challenges in boosting participation, while competing with the rising popularity of pickleball and padel, Tennis Social AI offers an innovative approach by blending computer vision, AI-powered training, and interactive video games. According to Novak Djokovic, "Tennis at the club level is endangered, and innovation is necessary to keep the sport alive."

Tennis Social AI's simulator is designed to cater to players of all skill levels, allowing beginners and seasoned players alike to enjoy a gamified tennis experience. The simulator's customizable video games and training modules provide an opportunity for users to socialize while improving their fitness and technique. Much like golf simulators have brought new players into the sport, this technology has the potential to draw more people to tennis through its innovative approach to socialization and gamification.

CEO of Tennis Social AI, Tyler Kelly, stated, "Our mission has been to lower the barrier of entry for the sport by creating a version of tennis that maintains the core mechanics of the traditional game, while still making the experience fun and social for friends and families. Our simulators are sized to fit in almost any environment, so now tennis can compete in locations where it traditionally could not."

Pre-sale fulfillment is underway, with installations expected to begin in early 2025. Tennis Social AI is leading the way to a future where tennis is more than just a game—it's a social experience.

For more information on brand opportunities and pre-sales, contact: Steven McClendon at [email protected] or visit https://tennissocial.ai/

