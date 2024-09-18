The Future of Tennis: Tennis Social AI Launches First-of-its-Kind Simulators

News provided by

Tennis Social AI

Sep 18, 2024, 09:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis Social AI, a trailblazing developer of immersive tennis simulators, is excited to announce the completion of its V1 Tennis Simulator, which is slated for full-scale production and installation by early 2025. This innovative technology transforms how tennis is played and enjoyed, making it more accessible, engaging, and social.

As tennis faces challenges in boosting participation, while competing with the rising popularity of pickleball and padel, Tennis Social AI offers an innovative approach by blending computer vision, AI-powered training, and interactive video games. According to Novak Djokovic, "Tennis at the club level is endangered, and innovation is necessary to keep the sport alive."

Tennis Social AI's simulator is designed to cater to players of all skill levels, allowing beginners and seasoned players alike to enjoy a gamified tennis experience. The simulator's customizable video games and training modules provide an opportunity for users to socialize while improving their fitness and technique. Much like golf simulators have brought new players into the sport, this technology has the potential to draw more people to tennis through its innovative approach to socialization and gamification.

CEO of Tennis Social AI, Tyler Kelly, stated, "Our mission has been to lower the barrier of entry for the sport by creating a version of tennis that maintains the core mechanics of the traditional game, while still making the experience fun and social for friends and families. Our simulators are sized to fit in almost any environment, so now tennis can compete in locations where it traditionally could not."

Pre-sale fulfillment is underway, with installations expected to begin in early 2025. Tennis Social AI is leading the way to a future where tennis is more than just a game—it's a social experience.

For more information on brand opportunities and pre-sales, contact: Steven McClendon at [email protected] or visit https://tennissocial.ai/

SOURCE Tennis Social AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED