The Future of the $3.26Bn World Transportation Management System (TMS) Market, 2019 to 2025

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Management System Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Function; Deployment Type; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TMS market accounted for US$ 1,920.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 3,262.3 Mn in 2025.

The demand for TMS is largely influenced by rise in the number of retail and e-commerce players in the developing economies across the globe which helps to raise the installation of TMS tools. Also, rapid industrialization leads into prompt infrastructural developments which further impacts positively on thriving the overall economy.

The TMS market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to further accelerate the TMS market.

For instance, Dallas Department of Transportation has signed an agreement with Ericsson. Under this agreement, Ericsson aims to offer software and hardware for traffic management systems to ensure a enhance communication network. It enables communication throughout varied networks. Also, decision for setting of a regulatory framework may affect the configuration of transport and logistic networks.



On the basis of function, the large enterprise segment is leading the TMS market. However, the small enterprises are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. The large enterprises is witnessing a high adoption of TMS to manage their entire internal and external supply chain services.



Moreover, growth in large and well-established retail and e-commerce industries is further plays a major role in contributing towards the growth of transportation management system market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Transportation Management System Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Transportation Management System Market - by Component

3.2.2 Global Transportation Management System Market - by Function

3.2.3 Global Transportation Management System Market - by Deployment Type

3.2.4 Global Transportation Management System Market - by Industry Vertical

3.2.5 Global Transportation Management System Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

3.3.5 South America Pest Analysis



4. Transportation Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Swift Growth of Manufacturing Industry and Their Focus Laid On Core Competencies

4.1.2 Burgeoning Needs For Achieving Cost Efficiency, Task Optimizations and Technological Integrations Pertaining To Supply Chain Activities

4.1.3 Benefits In Managing Seasonal Variations of Products

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Regional Diversities and the Complex Nature of Supply Chain

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 The Unprecedented Growth Rate of the E-Commerce Sector

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Enhanced Focus On Risk Management In the Supply Chains and Increasing Collaborations

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Transportation Management System - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global TMS Market Overview

5.2 Global Transportation Management System Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Transportation Management System Market Breakdown, by Component, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Software

6.4 Solution & Service



7. Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Function

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transportation Management System Market Breakdown, by Function, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



8. Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Transportation Management System Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2017 & 2025

8.3 On-Premise

8.4 Cloud



9. Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Transportation Management System Market Breakdown, by Industry Vertical, 2017 & 2025

9.3 E-Commerce

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Retail

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Food & Beverage

9.8 Chemicals

9.9 Automotive

9.10 Others



10. Global Transportation Management System Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10.3 Europe Tms Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

10.6 South America (SAM) Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players



13. Global Transportation Management System Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

13.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

13.3 SAP SE

13.4 3GTMS Inc.

13.5 BluJay Solutions Ltd.

13.6 JDA Software Group Inc.

13.7 Manhattan Associates

13.8 MercuryGate International Inc.

13.9 Oracle Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kct79q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

