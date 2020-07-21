The Future of the Digital Signature Industry 2020-2030 - Growing e-Business Across the Globe

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment Type, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing usage of electronic platforms for reducing paperwork, the global digital signature market, which valued $1,534.8 million in 2019, is projected to advance to $23,949.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.6% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). Digital signatures not only help save time and paper expenditure, but they also make the transaction secure.



Throughout the forecast period, the cloud bifurcation will dominate the digital signature market, as this mode of deployment helps authenticate the documents through a cloud-hosted service, which does away with the need for having a physical platform installed. Additionally, this deployment mode offers mobility by storing the users' signing key on the cloud, which enables document signing from any internet-connected device.



The software category generated the highest revenue in the digital signature market during the historical period (2014-2019), due to the rising awareness within various industries about the improved technologies available and rising focus on digitization.



Till 2030, the highest CAGR in the digital signature market, of 30.4%, is predicted to be seen by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) classification. This is attributed to the rising acceptance of digital signatures for digital payments, need to make financial transactions safer and more secure, and requirement for streamlined and cost-effective records. Further, companies in the sector are stepping up efforts to reduce their paperwork and replace it with auditable and accurate workflows powered by digital signatures.



In 2019, North America held the largest digital signature market share, on account of the supportive regulations implemented by the government of Canada and the U.S. Further, the adoption of digital signatures is rising in the BFSI and healthcare sectors of the region. In the coming years, the fastest market advance would be experienced in Asia-Pacific (APAC), with the concerns regarding cyber security and need to reduce frauds increasing here. Further, the regional governments are taking numerous initiatives to encourage the adoption of digital technologies, with a view to decrease the paperwork.



Adobe Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Secured Signing Limited, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia Limited, SIGNiX Inc., Gemalto N.V., RPost Communications Limited, Thales eSecurity Inc., eSign Genie, Glykka LLC, IndenTrust Inc., DocVerify Inc., Symtrax Holdings Inc., KeepSolid Inc., SignaShare, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and GetAccept Inc. are the key global digital signature market players.



Market Players Launching New Products to Strengthen their Position



The companies operating in the digital signature market are stepping up effort to gain a larger industry share, by increasingly launching new products that:



Let users sign and authenticate documents on Google Drive

Allow for the signing of multiple documents at once

Save time of clients and enable faster sending out of templates

Offer automated contract creation and clear audit trails

Help small enterprises complete agreements, including contracts, quotes, and sales orders

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Software

4.1.1.2 Hardware

4.1.1.3 Service

4.1.1.3.1 Managed

4.1.1.3.2 Professional

4.1.2 By Deployment Type

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Vertical

4.1.3.1 Government

4.1.3.2 BFSI

4.1.3.3 IT & Telecom

4.1.3.4 Healthcare

4.1.3.5 Retail

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Digital Signatures in Healthcare Sector

4.3.1.2 Use of Digital Signatures With Blockchain Technology

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Signature-Based Biometrics in BFSI Sector

4.3.2.2 Government Policies Supporting Market Growth

4.3.2.3 Growing Usage of Digital Signature to Eliminate Paperwork

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High Cost Associated With Digital Signature Solutions and Availability of Conventional Alternatives

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Untapped Markets to Pose Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.3.4.2 Growing E-Business Across the Globe

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Government Regulations

5.1 US

5.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.4 UAE

5.5 Brazil

5.6 China

5.7 India

5.8 Japan

5.9 Australia



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Service, by Type

6.2 By Deployment Type

6.3 By Vertical

6.4 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Market Segment Breakdown of Major Countries

12.1 U.S. Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.2 U.S. Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.3 Germany Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.4 Germany Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.5 U.K. Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.6 U.K. Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.7 France Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.8 France Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.9 China Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.10 China Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.11 Japan Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.12 Japan Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

12.13 India Digital Signature Market, by Component

12.14 India Digital Signature Market, by Vertical



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Strategic Developments of Market Players

13.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.2 Product Launches

13.3.3 Partnerships



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Adobe Inc.

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financial Summary

14.2 OneSpan Inc.

14.3 Secured Signing Limited

14.4 SIGNiX Inc.

14.5 Entrust Datacard Corporation

14.6 Ascertia Limited

14.7 Docusign Inc.

14.8 Gemalto N.V.

14.9 Thales eSecurity Inc.

14.10 IdenTrust Inc.

14.11 RPost Communications Limited

14.12 Sertifi Inc.

14.13 Citrix Systems Inc.



