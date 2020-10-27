The Future of the Global Travel and Tourism Industry 2020-2024: The Pace of COVID-19 Recovery

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 The "Global Travel and Tourism Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel and tourism market by value, by travel type, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the travel and tourism market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the travel and tourism market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global travel and tourism market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global travel and tourism market is fragmented with a large number of players operating worldwide. The key players of the travel and tourism market are TUI Group, Expedia Group, Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Booking Holdings Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

TUI Group

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

The global travel and tourism market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market would decline in the year 2020 tremendously and then rise progressively in the next three years i.e. 2021-2024. The travel and tourism market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing spending of middle-class population, rise in travel by millennial population, growing use of the internet, escalating domestic tourism, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, cost of vacation and inflation, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Travel and Tourism: An Overview

2.1.1 Sectors within the Travel and Tourism Industry

2.1.2 Characteristics of Travel and Tourism

2.1.3 Forms of Tourism

2.1.4 Importance of Travel and Tourism

2.2 Travel and Tourism Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Travel and Tourism Segmentation by Travel Type

2.2.2 Travel and Tourism Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Travel Type (Leisure and Business)

3.1.3 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Application (Domestic and International)

3.1.4 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global Travel and Tourism Market: Travel Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Leisure Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Business Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.3 Global Travel and Tourism Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Domestic Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.3.2 Global International Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East & Africa Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Travel and Tourism Sector

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on International Tourism

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel

5.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines

5.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Hotel Industry

5.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Employment in Travel and Tourism Industry

5.1.7 COVID-19: The Pace of the Recovery

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Increasing Spending of Middle Class Population

6.1.3 Rise in Travel by Millennial Population

6.1.4 Growing Use of Internet

6.1.5 Escalating Domestic Tourism

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Cost of Vacation and Inflation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Cultural Tourism

6.3.2 Growing Trend of Eco-tourism

6.3.3 Increasing Focus on Creating New Experiences

6.3.4 Surge in Bleisure Travel

6.3.5 Emergence of Transformative Travel

6.3.6 Escalating Popularity of Solo Travel

6.3.7 Technological Advancements in the Travel and Tourism

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Travel and Tourism Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Hotel Market Players by Customer Type

7.3 China Hotel Market Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

TUI Group

