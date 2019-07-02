The Future of the Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Market by Product, End-use and Region (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global intrauterine devices market reached a value of US$ 3.83 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.



These devices are rapidly gaining popularity across the globe as they are effective, safe, long-acting and eliminate the need for other contraceptives. However, there are some adverse effects attached to the use of IUDs which include spotting, uterus perforation, irregular menstrual pattern and pelvic inflammatory diseases.



Over the years, it has been observed that more than a half of the pregnancies are mistimed, unwanted and unintended. On account of this, several governments and non-profit organizations are promoting the use of IUDs in confluence with educating the people about birth control measures and family planning. Moreover, various awareness programs are expected to increase the sales of IUDs in the upcoming years.



Additionally, the act of repealing Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States has encouraged a large section of women to choose for long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), such as IUDs, due to the lack of access to abortion and rising co-payment. This is further supported by technological innovations, such as reusable and post-partum IUDs, which are anticipated to stimulate the market growth.



Based on product, the market has been segmented as hormonal and copper IUDs. Currently, hormonal IUDs dominate the market, holding the largest share.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Intrauterine Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Hormonal Intrauterine Device

6.2 Copper Intrauterine Device



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Gynaecology Clinics

7.3 Community Healthcare

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Intrauterine Devices Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Actavis

10.3.2 Bayer

10.3.3 Teva Pharmaceutical

10.3.4 Allergen

10.3.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals

10.3.6 Eurogine

10.3.7 OCON Medical

10.3.8 Pregna

10.3.9 SMB Corporation

10.3.10 HLL Lifecare

10.3.11 HRA Pharma

10.3.12 Besins HealthCare



