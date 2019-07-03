The Future of the Plywood Market (2019-2024 Edition): The Industry is Anticipating a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period
Jul 03, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report finds that the plywood market reached a value of US$ nearly 41 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2011-2018. The market is further expected to reach a value of more than US$ 55 Billion by 2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global plywood market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a plywood manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Plywood has high structural strength and flexibility; provides resistance against exposure to chemicals and fire; and insulation against sound and excessive heating. As a result of these properties, plywood is used in the manufacturing of doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal panelling, timber joinery products.
In the marine industry, special grades of plywood are used, which are treated to withstand occasional exposure to seawater without decaying or deteriorating. These are used in the manufacturing of stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, and other interior fixtures.
On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for more than half of the total global market.
The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plywood. Some of the other major regions are Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and provides the details of the key players.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Engineered Wood Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Global Plywood Board Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.3.3 Price Trends
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application
6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.8.1 Overview
6.8.2 Strengths
6.8.3 Weaknesses
6.8.4 Opportunities
6.8.5 Threats
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Forest Growers
6.9.3 Sawmills
6.9.4 Manufacturers
6.9.5 Distributors
6.9.6 Exporters
6.9.7 End Users
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry
6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Market Breakup by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Latin America
7.5 Middle East and Africa
8 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application
9.1 New Construction
9.2 Replacement
10 Global Marine Plywood Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market Performance
10.3 Marine Plywood Market by Marine and Non-Marine Applications
10.4 Market Breakup by Key Marine Plywood Applications
10.5 Market Forecast
11 Plywood Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Type of Unit Operation Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Structure
12.2 Key Players
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Machinery
13.4 Machinery Pictures
13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Income Projections
15.5 Expenditure Projections
15.6 Taxation and Depreciation
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Georgia Pacific LLC
16.2 Potlatch Corporation
16.3 Weyerhaeuser
16.4 Boise Cascade Company
16.5 UPM-Kymmene
16.6 Sveza
16.7 Metsa Wood
16.8 Latvijas Finieris
16.9 Austral Plywoods
16.10 Eksons Corp.
