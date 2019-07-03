The Future of the Plywood Market (2019-2024 Edition): The Industry is Anticipating a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the plywood market reached a value of US$ nearly 41 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2011-2018. The market is further expected to reach a value of more than US$ 55 Billion by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global plywood market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a plywood manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Plywood has high structural strength and flexibility; provides resistance against exposure to chemicals and fire; and insulation against sound and excessive heating. As a result of these properties, plywood is used in the manufacturing of doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal panelling, timber joinery products.

In the marine industry, special grades of plywood are used, which are treated to withstand occasional exposure to seawater without decaying or deteriorating. These are used in the manufacturing of stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, and other interior fixtures.

On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for more than half of the total global market.

The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plywood. Some of the other major regions are Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and provides the details of the key players.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Engineered Wood Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

6 Global Plywood Board Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application

6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Forest Growers

6.9.3 Sawmills

6.9.4 Manufacturers

6.9.5 Distributors

6.9.6 Exporters

6.9.7 End Users

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa

8 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application

9.1 New Construction

9.2 Replacement

10 Global Marine Plywood Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Performance

10.3 Marine Plywood Market by Marine and Non-Marine Applications

10.4 Market Breakup by Key Marine Plywood Applications

10.5 Market Forecast

11 Plywood Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Type of Unit Operation Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Structure

12.2 Key Players

13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Machinery Pictures

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Other Capital Investments

14 Loans and Financial Assistance

15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Income Projections

15.5 Expenditure Projections

15.6 Taxation and Depreciation

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis

16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Georgia Pacific LLC

16.2 Potlatch Corporation

16.3 Weyerhaeuser

16.4 Boise Cascade Company

16.5 UPM-Kymmene

16.6 Sveza

16.7 Metsa Wood

16.8 Latvijas Finieris

16.9 Austral Plywoods

16.10 Eksons Corp.

