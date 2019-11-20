The Future of the World Sports Medicine Market (2019-2024): Body Reconstruction, Body Support & Recovery, Body Monitoring & Evaluation, Compression Clothing, and Accessories

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports medicine market was worth US$ 6.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024.

The demand for sports medicine is rising on account of the altering lifestyles of consumers and the growing incidences of sports injuries across the globe. This can also be attributed to the rising number of individuals who are choosing sports as a career, owing to the presence of numerous opportunities, such as scholarships and corporate funding, and developing sports infrastructure. Apart from this, a rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also impelling the market growth.

Moreover, rising smoking rates, sedentary lifestyles, increasing adoption of the fast food and over-consumption of alcohol, in both the developed and emerging economies, has led to a rise in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases over the years. The rising awareness about these diseases is anticipated to encourage individuals to engage in different sports activities for maintaining their wellbeing and fitness, thereby boosting the sports medicine market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arthrex, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Wright Medical Group, Bioventus LLC, Stryker Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine, RTI Surgical Holdings, Breg, Conmed Corporation, Performance Health International Limited, Bauerfeind AG, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global sports medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global sports medicine industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sports medicine industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sports medicine industry?

What is the structure of the global sports medicine industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sports medicine industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports Medicine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Body Reconstruction

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

6.1.2.2 Arthroscopy Devices

6.1.2.3 Implants

6.1.2.4 Orthobiologics

6.1.2.5 Prosthetics

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Body Support and Recovery

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Braces & Supports

6.2.2.2 Physiotherapy

6.2.2.2.1 Major Type

6.2.2.2.1.1 Thermal Therapy

6.2.2.2.1.2 Ultrasound Therapy

6.2.2.2.1.3 Laser Therapy

6.2.2.2.1.4 Electrostimulation Therapy

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Body Monitoring and Evaluation

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Cardiac Monitoring

6.3.2.2 Respiratory Monitoring

6.3.2.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring

6.3.2.4 Musculoskeletal Monitoring

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Compression Clothing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Accessories

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Major Types

6.5.2.1 Bandages

6.5.2.2 Disinfectants

6.5.2.3 Tapes

6.5.2.4 Others

6.5.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Knee Injuries

7.2 Shoulder Injuries

7.3 Foot & Ankle Injuries

7.4 Hip & Groin Injuries

7.5 Elbow & Wrist Injuries

7.6 Back & Spine Injuries

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Orthopedic Specialty Clinics

8.3 Fitness and Training Centers

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arthrex

14.3.2 Smith & Nephew PLC

13.3.3 Medtronic PLC

14.3.4 Wright Medical Group

14.3.5 Bioventus LLC

14.3.6 Stryker Corporation

14.3.7 Mueller Sports Medicine

14.3.8 RTI Surgical Holdings

14.3.9 Breg

14.3.10 Conmed Corporation

14.3.11 Performance Health International Limited

14.3.12 Bauerfeind AG

14.3.13 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.14 Zimmer Biomet Holdings



