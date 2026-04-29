The Future of the Yard is Autonomous: Dreame Showcases Zircon 2 Series at Silicon Valley Launch Event

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Dreame NEXT Launch Event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Dreame Pool showcased its latest robotic pool cleaning solution — the Zircon 2 Pro, Zircon 2 Ultra, and the B2 Pro Automatic Charging Station, signaling a shift toward smarter yard maintenance.

Despite widespread adoption, most robotic pool cleaners still require manual handling, offer incomplete coverage, and rely on reactive navigation rather than environmental understanding. The Zircon 2 series represents a shift toward pool cleaning intelligence.

Zircon 2 Pro & Zircon 2 Ultra

"We aim to address two of the biggest challenges in the pool cleaning industry," said a spokesperson for Dreame Pool Robotic Cleaner. "The Zircon 2 Pro (paired with the B2 Pro Charging Station) ends the physical burden of manual handling, while the Zircon 2 Ultra utilizes underwater LiDAR and self-developed algorithms to enhance coverage accuracy."

Zircon 2 Pro: Eliminating Manual Pool Cleaning Workflows

The Zircon 2 Pro is engineered to deliver a professional-grade, hands-free cleaning experience. When paired with its optional B2 Pro Automatic Charging Station, it enables a full-cycle, autonomous operation — cleaning, returning, docking, and recharging — activated by a single tap in the app. "It is built to eliminate manual handling that still exists in most pool cleaning routines today," said the spokesperson.

8000 GPH Suction Power: Handles debris ranging from leaves to settled sand and twigs, with up to 4 hours of runtime per charge.

Handles debris ranging from leaves to settled sand and twigs, with up to 4 hours of runtime per charge. PoolSense™ 2.0: Integrates 12 high-precision sensors to map pool environments and generate adaptive, multi-pattern path planning for thorough, non-random coverage.

Zircon 2 Ultra: Expanding Coverage and Precision

The Zircon 2 Ultra is positioned as a premium pool cleaning solution, designed for complex pool environments (up to 4,300 sq. ft.), allowing for more systematic and complete cleaning coverage. It supports precise 7-in-1 multi-zone cleaning, covering the surface, waterline, walls, floor, steps, corners, and the shallow zones within a single cycle. Additionally, Zircon 2 Ultra features Surface Docking, allowing users to command the robot to surface at a preferred location for easy retrieval.

Its performance is built on two core systems:

Underwater LiDAR Navigation: Featuring PulseMap™ technology, the system integrates LDS LiDAR with a multi-sensor fusion system to generate an accurate 3D pool model, ensuring real-time environmental scanning and structured path planning in low-visibility conditions.

Featuring PulseMap™ technology, the system integrates LDS LiDAR with a multi-sensor fusion system to generate an accurate 3D pool model, ensuring real-time environmental scanning and structured path planning in low-visibility conditions. Quad-Lift™ Four-Pump System: Surpassing industry-leading designs, its advanced architecture utilizes four dedicated pumps to deliver a massive 10,000 GPH of suction power*. By distributing suction power across seven cleaning zones, it reduces performance trade-offs.

A Shift Toward Autonomous Pool Care

With the Zircon 2 series, Dreame Pool focuses on reducing manual handling and improving cleaning completeness. By dissolving complex technology into the background, the company aims to transform your backyard into an effortless sanctuary.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, committed to empowering lives through intelligent home solutions. For more information, visit https://yardcare.dreametech.com/

*Data based on internal testing by Dreame Lab

SOURCE Dreame Technology